InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Birthday Candle Set (DKC-199)

PITTSBURGH, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "My son was disappointed when he couldn't blow out his candles on his birthday cake due to the current pandemic. I thought there could be a more sanitary way," said an inventor, from Massillon, Ohio, "so I invented the ELECTRONIC WISHING BIRTHDAY BLOWOUT CANDLES WITH REMOTE. My design would offer a safer alternative to blowing or breathing onto the cake to extinguish lit candles."

The patent-pending invention provides a safer and more sanitary method of extinguishing birthday candles. In doing so, it prevents spittle and spit droplets from being sprayed onto the cake. As a result, it reduces the spread of germs and viruses and it provides added peace of mind during the current pandemic. The invention features a novel design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

