GrubMarket Expands Further into Arizona and Texas through the Acquisition of Produce Connection and Spring Valley

GrubMarket acquires Produce Connection and Spring Valley, two highly reputable fresh produce providers based in Arizona and Texas that supply high quality fruits and vegetables to business customers across the United States and Canada.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GrubMarket today announced it has completed the acquisition of McAllen, Texas-based Spring Valley and its affiliate, Nogales, Arizona-based Produce Connection. Produce Connection and Spring Valley are highly respected and globally-focused fresh produce companies that provide the highest quality fruits and vegetables sourced primarily from Mexico and the U.S. They currently operate in Arizona, Texas, California and Mexico, selling to hundreds of retail, foodservice and wholesale customers across North America, and have a strong reputation as a leader in food safety practices.

GrubMarket Logo (PRNewsfoto/GrubMarket) (PRNewswire)

Founded 30 years ago, Spring Valley is still run by original owner John Meena, who also started Produce Connection with fresh food veteran, Chris Damon. Today, Produce Connection and Spring Valley are full-service food distribution and wholesale businesses with warehouse facilities covering over 50,000 square feet in space. Their major commodity products include tomatoes, cucumbers, peppers, chilis, melons, avocado, limes and grapes. In addition, Produce Connection and Spring Valley are committed to service and safety, having received most top food safety certifications for their facilities. After the acquisition, the businesses will continue to be managed by their current experienced and mission-driven leadership teams.

"We are thrilled to join the GrubMarket team and welcome the opportunities brought forth by GrubMarket's robust technology platform and strong eCommerce supply and demand network. From root to route, we strive to provide the best quality produce to customers across North America, and we seek to further tap into a best-in-class grower network across the U.S. and Mexico. We are thrilled to learn that GrubMarket shares this same goal and has built out such a well-integrated and much-needed eCommerce and technology-enabled platform to bring fresh food to so many important customers across the country. We sincerely look forward to joining the GrubMarket team and bringing more high-quality fresh produce to GrubMarket's end customers," said John Meena, founder of Spring Valley and Produce Connection.

According to Mike Xu, CEO of GrubMarket: "Produce Connection and Spring Valley are incredibly reputable fresh produce providers, most well-known for their roma tomatoes, cucumbers and other fresh produce, as well as their strong grower networks across the U.S. and Mexico. John and Chris have done an exceptional job leading Spring Valley and Produce Connection. In addition, these businesses are socially and environmentally responsible and have always been a leader in food safety practices, having received most of the major certifications. These acquisitions enable GrubMarket to further strengthen our presence in Arizona and Texas, which are key markets for the American food supply chain industry. We are thrilled to welcome the Produce Connection and Spring Valley teams to the GrubMarket family."

As a part of GrubMarket's portfolio, Produce Connection and Spring Valley will now utilize GrubMarket's innovative and proprietary WholesaleWare software suite, the company's software-as-a-service platform that provides food industry wholesalers and distributors with seamless financial management, easy-to-use sales and online ordering features, precise inventory management, lot traceability and tracking, grower accounting, and automated routing and logistics tools.

About GrubMarket

Founded in 2014, GrubMarket is a San Francisco-based food technology company operating in the space of food supply chain eCommerce for both business customers and end consumers, as well as providing related software-as-a-service solutions to digitally transform the American and global food supply chain. Currently, GrubMarket operates in Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington; Ontario and British Columbia (Canada); Argentina, Chile, and Colombia (South America); India, Mexico, South Africa, and Spain, with plans to expand to the rest of North America, South America, and other parts of the world.

For Media Inquiries:

GrubMarket Media Team

media@grubmarket.com

(510) 556-4786

GrubMarket Inc.

1925 Jerrold Ave.

San Francisco, CA, 94124

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GrubMarket