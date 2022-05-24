Boston Globe Media Announces New Chief People Officer, Rodrigo Tajonar

BOSTON, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe Media announced today that Rodrigo Tajonar will join Boston Globe Media as Chief People Officer, an executive-level position, starting in June.

Mr. Tajonar brings over 20 years of experience in HR and Corporate Affairs, supporting diverse employee groups within Global, Americas and Latin America organizations. As CPO, he will have oversight of Boston Globe Media's human resources team, leading multiple HR Centers of Expertise including attraction and retention efforts, learning and development, employee and labor relations, total rewards, and performance management. He will also provide strategic guidance on organizational design, culture building, and inclusion initiatives.

"Over the last 150 years, the Globe has established itself as an iconic institution fueled by incredible journalism and exceptionally talented people who support it," said Linda Henry, CEO of Boston Globe Media. "The future of our growing multimedia company relies on maintaining a workplace culture that attracts, develops, and retains top-tier talent across multiple industries – from our newsrooms to our production, technology, consumer, and people teams. Rodrigo has decades of experience building strong relationships, cultivating talent, and fostering inclusion at all levels. We are thrilled to welcome Rodrigo to the Globe and we look forward to the new perspective he will bring to our entire organization."

Mr. Tajonar will join Boston Globe Media from ILC Dover, a world-leader in the design and production of engineered flexible solutions for the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, aerospace and other industries, where he currently serves as the Global HR Director. Previously at Axalta Coating Systems, a global leader in the coatings industry, he served as Human Resources Director for Operations & Supply Chain, Americas, and concurrently led HR for Latin America and Global Procurement. Prior to his eight-year tenure at Axalta, he served in HR roles of increasing scope and responsibility at DuPont, supporting different business units and divisions within Latin America and Mexico.

He earned his MBA from IPADE Business School in Mexico and holds an Industrial and Systems Engineering degree from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico. He also has a diploma in Leadership Skills from the Instituto Tecnologico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey in Mexico, a diploma in Global and U.S. Employment Law from Cornell University and is Prosci certified in Change Management.

"I am excited to be joining Boston Globe Media at pivotal growth point," said Mr. Tajonar. "This is a vital institution and I look forward to working with senior leaders and employees across all teams to support its mission and to continue defining the culture that has established the Globe as one of the most successful organizations in the media industry."

