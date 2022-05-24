Bambu Lab Launches X1 Series - The prosumer-grade CoreXY printer that brings 3D printing technology into AI-powered era

Powered by the industry's first lidar with 7 μm resolution and a dedicated Neural Processing Unit, the printer automatically fine-tunes itself for bed leveling, flow linear advance, vibration compensation, and even belt tensioning.

Print up to 16 colors/engineering materials, with the help of a 300°C all-metal hot end, 120°C heat bed, and temperature regulated closed chamber.

Easy support removal with dedicated support filament.

20,000 mm/s² acceleration and 500 mm/s speed.

Eco-efficient design that reduces carbon footprint by up to 80% and plastic waste by 20%.

SHENZHEN, China, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bambu Lab announces today that its cutting-edge X1 Series is ready for pre-order on Kickstarter on 31st May. During the past few weeks, the X1 Series has triggered vivid discussions in 3D printing community on social media platforms and has been the subject of several latest online reviews.

Bursting with industry-leading features, Bambu Lab X1 Series distinguishes itself first by its AI-powered automated capabilities. A Quad-core SoC with a dedicated 2TOPs Neural Processing Unit, matching Bambu Micro Lidar and over 40 sensors, provides a series of automated features, including spaghetti detection, first layer inspection, automated bed leveling with dual redundancy, extrusion calibration for linear advance flow control, and active vibration compensation. Bambu Lab X1 Series allows users to print multiple colors and materials at high speed and with incredible smoothness, raising the bar on consumer-grade 3D printing technology.

"There has been a difference between the public imagination of 3D printers fed by pop culture, which gives the idea of a magic box that satisfies every need in the blink of an eye, and the actual experience of using a 3D printer. Our goal is to create a state-of-the-art 3D printer which narrows that gap and makes 3D printing a true work of creativity." Founder and CEO of Bambu Lab, Dr. Ye Tao.

Limitless Creativity with More Colors and Materials

Printing in multiple colors and materials presents a challenge for consumer-grade 3D printers. Countless creative ideas and projects are either restrained by the limited choices of colors and textures or undermined by the lack of seamless filament management. That's where Bambu Lab's Automatic Material System (AMS) comes in.

Bambu Lab AMS is an intelligent system that communicates with the toolhead to guarantee smooth feeding and automatic mid-print filament switching. It can detect the tension on filament and actively adjust the feeding pace. With RFID technology, Bambu Lab AMS identifies filament loaded inside and automatically configures the most appropriate print settings. Equipped with humidity sensors and with an airtight enclosure, Bambu Lab AMS keeps the filament dry and ready to use, which is especially helpful for engineering grade materials such as nylon and polycarbonate, which are hydroscopic. Each Bambu Lab AMS is composed of 4 filament slots, and up to 4 AMS can be installed in parallel. With multiple filament slots at disposal, it's now possible to use snap-away support material or dissolvable filament to minimize the pain of removing supports.

Bambu Lab X1 Series unlocks more demanding materials than PLA and PETG by using advanced parts and thermal control. It is equipped with a 300°C all-metal hot end with a steel nozzle. The resilient steel drive gear provides steady filament feeding with maximum abrasion resistance. The X1 Series opens the door to a wider selection of materials, including PA, PC, PET, HIPS, PVA, and TPU. The X1-Carbon, which is equipped with extra cooling and a hardened nozzle and carburized drive gear, specializes in carbon fiber and glass fiber reinforced polymers.

High Speed Printing at 20,000 mm/s² Acceleration

The breathtaking speed of Bambu Lab X1 Series is made possible by strong mechanical parts, rigid and ultra-lightweight components, a high-flow hot end, and a powerful cooling system. The welded steel chassis provides a more solid platform than the bolted structure in most consumer-grade 3D printers. The CoreXY motion system and featherlight full-carbon X rail allow the ultra-lightweight toolhead to accelerate at 20,000 mm/s² with very little compromise in printing quality.

Ultra-Smoothness with Active Vibration Compensation

One of the unwanted side effects of high-speed printing is ringing. The mechanical vibrations coming from the 3D printer leave marks on the print surface in the shape of "echoes". Bambu Lab X1 minimizes ringing by automatically detecting vibration frequency and providing subtle motion compensation.

Another challenge for high-speed printing is that the extrusion needs to catch up with the sudden acceleration in X and Y movement. In the X and Y axes, it is simply Newton's law and a=F/m. For the extrusion, it is hydrodynamic and extremely difficult because the molten plastic is viscous, just imagine that you want to dynamically control the flow of honey being squeezed out of a plastic bottle at a fast pace. The X1 Series utilize a hydrodynamic model to predict flow behavior, which is sensitive to fluid properties. Bambu Micro Lidar then automatically performs calibrations to measure the hydrodynamic properties of each filament and temperature setting.

Lower Carbon Footprint

Energy-saving: Bambu Lab X1 Series ' Isothermal hotbed and shortened print time save up to 80% carbon emission in the printing process.

Eco-friendly packaging: as a result of our eco-friendly filament packaging, 250 g of plastic is saved for every 1 kg filament used when compared with traditional methods, in addition to less transportation-related emissions for each roll of filament.

Space saving: Bambu Lab X1 Series has the most effective build-volume-to-printer-dimension ratio, giving you room to print large projects in a small space.

Noise reduction: Bambu Lab X1 series reduces noise pollution, thanks to its advanced motor controller, enclosed structure, and high quality-parts.

Price and Availability

Bambu Lab X1 series will be launched on Kickstarter on the 31st May, followed by Bambu Lab's official store as well as selected e-commerce platforms.



Includes Early Bird KS Special MSRP X1 • Bambu Lab X1 • 250 g Bambu PLA Filament $699 $799 $999 X1-Carbon • Bambu Lab X1-Carbon • 250 g Bambu PLA Filament $849 $949 $1199 X1-Carbon Combo • Bambu Lab X1-Carbon • Bambu Lab AMS • 250 g Bambu PA-CF Filament • 250 g Bambu Support Filament • 250 g Bambu PLA Filament $999 $1149 $1449

Shipment will start immediately upon the completion of the Kickstarter campaign in July.

About Bambu Lab

Bambu Lab is a consumer tech company focusing on desktop 3D printers. Starting with the X1 Series, Bambu Lab builds state-of-the-art 3D printers that break the barriers between the digital and physical worlds, bringing creativity to a whole new level.

Our Team

Our story started with the gathering of a team of 3D printing fans, who are also expert engineers in robotics, artificial intelligence, materials science, and internet industries. Our team is experienced in building high-tech products that bring positive impacts to the world. From the start, we have been dedicated to making cutting-edge technology affordable with advanced know-how and high production quality. We see ourselves as part of the ecosystem and are delighted to learn from and share knowledge with the 3D printing community. Our team's passion lies also in the commitment to creating the next generation of eco-friendly 3D printers - pushing the industry toward a future with a much lower carbon-footprint.

Remarks:

1. Build-volume-to-printer-dimension ratio comparison sheet



Bambu Lab X1 Ender-7 i3 MK3S+ Adventure 4 Build volume [mm] 256x256x256 250x250x300 250x210x210 220x200x250 Printer dimension [mm] 389x389x457 430x460x570 500x550x400 500x470x540 Ratio 24% 16% 10% 8%

2. Discussions and reviews

