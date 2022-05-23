Media Advisory:National Council on Aging to Convene 2022 Age+Action Virtual Conference June 6-8

ARLINGTON, Va., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council on Aging (NCOA), the national voice for every person's right to age well, will host a 3-day conference on solutions that ensure equitable aging for all.

The event offers over 120 workshops, educational, and plenary sessions that will be offered live and on demand and will discuss such topics as aging in place, combating financial exploitation, technology use, falls prevention, obesity care, senior centers, nutrition, mental health, and economic security.

What: 2022 Age+Action Virtual Conference . Full agenda is available at https://na.eventscloud.com/website/29786/agenda-101/ .

Where: Online; register at https://na.eventscloud.com/ereg/index.php?eventid=636295& .

When: June 6-8, 2022

Who: Select plenary session speakers include

Ramsey Alwin , President and CEO, National Council on Aging Debra Blog, MD, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Invited Rep. Debbie Dingell (D-MI) Tim Engelhardt , Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Teresa Ghilarducci , The New School for Social Research Alex Graf , Finance Subcommittee on Health Care Kathy Greenlee , NCOA Board Chair Joel Miller , National Coalition of Mental Health and Aging Rep. Marie Newman (D-IL) Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-DE) Stuart Portman , U.S. Senate Committee on Finance Wendell Primus , Office of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Stacy Sanders , U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging June Simmons , NCOA Board Member Edwin Walker , JD, Administration for Community Living Cheryl Woodson , MD, NCOA Board Member

Members of the press are invited to attend, and some speakers are available for media interviews. Please contact Simona Combi at simona.combi@ncoa.org or 571-572-3982.

The National Council on Aging (NCOA) is the national voice for every person's right to age well. We believe that how we age should not be determined by gender, color, sexuality, income, or zip code. Working with thousands of national and local partners, we provide resources, tools, best practices, and advocacy to ensure every person can age with health and financial security. Founded in 1950, we are the oldest national organization focused on older adults. Learn more at www.ncoa.org and @NCOAging .

