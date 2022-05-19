Vaniam Group Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

Vaniam Group Named to Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for Second Consecutive Year

Based on 2022 employee survey data,

Vaniam Group scored among top 20 US health companies

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vaniam Group has been named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces for 2022. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of US companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility. Previously, Inc. also recognized Vaniam Group in its 2021 Best Workplaces list.

Vaniam Group, a global network of healthcare communications agencies, supports biopharmaceutical innovators as they realize the full potential of their oncology and hematology discoveries. (PRNewswire)

"It is the culture built by our employees—past and present—that we celebrate today." - Deanna B. van Gestel

A global network of healthcare communications agencies, Vaniam Group supports biopharmaceutical innovators as they realize the full potential of their oncology and hematology discoveries, both in the United States and around the world. Our employees understand the evolving treatment landscape, champion meaningful collaboration between the scientific and medical communities, and communicate emerging data with clarity and omnichannel engagement. With aligned global asset strategy and integrated communications execution, we support our clients in guiding promising compounds efficiently through the entire clinical development process—from discovery through launch, and beyond.

"We are honored that Inc. magazine has recognized us again as a best workplace," said Deanna B. van Gestel, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Vaniam Group. "We are fortunate and grateful that our high-performing team has chosen to build a career at Vaniam Group over the past 15 years. It is the culture built by our employees—past and present—that we celebrate today."

Zack Lentz, President and Chief Strategy Officer at Vaniam Group, added: "Our colleagues share a purpose to serve and connect biopharma innovators, the world's leading oncologists, and the thousands of individuals who are diagnosed with cancer every single day. This important work requires that we hire the brightest minds we can find; the recognition from Inc. demonstrates that those bright minds happen to reside inside genuinely good people. We will continue to invest in them."

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each nominated company took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Each organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

After assessing the data, Inc. concluded that Vaniam Group should be listed among the top 20 US workplaces within the health sector.

Scott Omelianuk, Editor-in-Chief of Inc., explained: "Not long ago, the term best workplace would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges. Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

About Vaniam Group LLC

Vaniam Group is a people-first, purpose-driven, independent network of healthcare and scientific communications agencies committed to helping biopharmaceutical companies realize the full potential of their compounds in the oncology and hematology marketplace. Founded in 2007 as a virtual-by-design organization, Vaniam Group harnesses the talents and expertise of team members around the world. For more information, visit www.vaniamgroup.com

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. For more information, visit www.inc.com

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit www.QuantumWorkplace.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Vaniam Group LLC