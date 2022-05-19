Sharp's Erica Calise and Naeran Rubio Recognized as CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel

MONTVALE, N.J., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharp Imaging and Information Company of America (SIICA), a division of Sharp Electronics Corporation (SEC), is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Erica Calise, Director of Marketing, Government and Corporate Accounts, and Naeran Rubio, Associate Director, Content & Communications, to its Women of the Channel list for 2022. Those named on this annual list come from all corners of the IT channel — including vendors, distributors and solution providers whose vision, expertise and contributions make an impact on the industry every day.

By bringing innovative concepts, strategic business planning and comprehensive channel initiatives to life, these extraordinary women support partners and customers with exceptional leadership. CRN celebrates these women, who are so deserving of recognition, for their constant dedication to channel excellence.

"We are proud to once again recognize the remarkable leaders on this year's Women of the Channel list. Their influence, confidence, and diligence continue to accelerate channel success significantly," said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. "Their accomplishments will inspire others, and we look forward to witnessing their future contributions to the channel."

Erica Calise has been part of the Sharp family for over 30 years and oversees a team that manages bid-and-response initiatives, contract marketing and contract management for all of Sharp's government and major account clients. Throughout her tenure, she has played a crucial role in navigating evolving technology, changing government administrations, and budget adjustments. Erica is an established leader in the industry and has been involved in the development of marketing deliverables for Sharp's channel partners that led to increased engagement in both the government and healthcare markets. Most recently, she was awarded the Legendary Leadership award from Sourcewell, a national cooperative organization dedicated to serving government, educational and non-profits.

With over ten years of experience in diverse communications and marketing, Naeran Rubio leads a team of professionals that create the organic and paid content for Sharp's channel partners. In her role, Naeran strives to provide useful and clear communication to the channel sales and service members through various platforms including SIICA's blog, social media profiles and strategic email and newsletter communications. She focuses on generating content on topics that are critical to channel partners, while also striving to be a leader and mentor to her colleagues, providing them with the tools and resources they need to thrive.

"We're honored to have Erica and Naeran represent the Sharp family as CRN Women of the Channel," said Mike Marusic, President and CEO, SIICA. "Their commitment to the success and growth of the company is felt within the channel community and we're excited to continue to see their leadership and strong relationships continue to flourish in the future."

CRN's 2022 Women of the Channel list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

