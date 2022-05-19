SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® 2022 Amps Up

New tracks and innovation tech talks fill SCTE® Fall Technical Forum as exhibitors prepare for the first in-person SCTE Cable-Tec Expo® since 2019

EXTON, Pa., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE®), a CableLabs® subsidiary, previews key content for Cable-Tec Expo® 2022, chaired this year by Comcast Cable President and CEO David Watson and Liberty Global Vice-chairman and CEO Michael Fries.

SCTE® Cable-Tec Expo® will be hosted in Philadelphia, PA, September 19-22, 2022. (PRNewswire)

Aligning with this year's theme of "Creating Infinite Possibilities," the volume and quality of papers submitted for the annual Fall Technical Forum is unprecedented, with subject matter experts preparing to discuss innovation in a showcase of current and forward-looking technologies and solutions helping to power the industry's 10G platform and advance its technical foundation. The SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2022 Program Committee, co-chaired by Comcast SVP of Technology, Environments & Strategy Sherita Ceasar and Liberty Global VP of Technology Bill Warga selected a total of 130 papers for presentation at Expo, sorted into nearly 60 powerful sessions across 13 categories, including the introduction of three new tracks:

Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning – NEW in 2022

Cloud & Virtualization

Converged Networks

DevOps & Agile – NEW in 2022

Energy Management

Internet of Things

Operational Transformation

Security & Privacy

Software Development, Automation, and Tooling – NEW in 2022

Video Services

Wireless Access Network

Wireline Access Network

Workplace

Known globally as the preeminent venue for thought leadership, engineering innovation, and pioneering business insights, SCTE Cable-Tec Expo organizers are preparing to reunite thousands of professionals in-person for more than 100 hours of learning with premier thought leaders and hundreds of innovative vendors with leading-edge technology solutions. Expo 2022 will be hosted September 19-22 in Philadelphia, PA, combining the best elements of an on-site experience with compelling streaming content, which will also be made available post-event to full conference attendees.

Look for additional announcements and complete content in the coming months. Registration for Expo 2022 opens June 22, 2022.

