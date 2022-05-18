Miami Fashion Week® Returns With a Revamped and Live Edition

With Missoni as Special Guest and a Focus on Sustainability, This Year's Lineup Brings the Heat Back to Miami's Most-Iconic Venues to Celebrate Fashion in an Innovative Way

MIAMI, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW), returns to Miami, Florida on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, through Sunday, June 5, 2022. The highly anticipated star-studded week is taking the fashion off the runway, and showing up in Miami's most coveted hotspots and iconic venues.

After a two-year hiatus, the 22nd edition of Miami Fashion Week® will be held in person, bringing the fashion scene back to Miami. Featuring a roster of internationally acclaimed designers, including special guest brand Missoni, this year's shows are bringing an international flavor to the global cultural hub that is Miami.

The week-long events will combine fashion, culture, art, sustainability and more, kicking off on Tuesday, May 31st with a press conference at Miami's East Hotel, a LEED certified hotel with a focus on sustainable practices. Designers, industry experts, celebrities and influencers will be in attendance for the events to be held at a variety of venues throughout Miami, including environmentally friendly locations.

Sustainability will also play a substantial role in this year's events. With the pandemic showcasing the importance and necessity of sustainable fashion practices to limit supply chain disruptions and the effects of the fashion industry on the environment, Miami Fashion Week is dedicated to investing all the necessary resources into spotlighting the role of sustainability during global fashion weeks to ensure the growth and future of the industry.

MIAFW's events will take place all over Miami, from Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, Seaspice, Gary Nader Art Center, and to Frost Science Museum, celebrating fashion in a new and exciting way.

A new addition to this year's designers, Miami Fashion Week is proud to present special guest, Italian luxury lifestyle brand Missoni. World renowned for its iconic knitwear, Missoni will showcase its womenswear collection on Wednesday, June 1st at the Vizcaya Museum & Gardens.

Esteemed designers Naeem Khan, Benito Santos, Angel Sanchez, Ágatha Ruiz de la Prada and Rene by RR, and more will also debut their latest resort collections throughout the week.

ABOUT MIAMI FASHION WEEK

Relaunched in 2016 under new management, Miami Fashion Week® (MIAFW) is the second largest fashion event in the U.S. debuting resort collections of established and emerging international designers. With dates officially recognized by the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Fashion Calendar's Important Dates (CFDA) alongside New York, London, Paris and Milan, MIAFW plays an integral role in the industry by continuing to be the first international platform for the resort season to an audience of A-list celebrities, global influencers, and fashion leaders. MIAFW is back for its 22nd edition on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, to Sunday, June 5, 2022. For more information, please visit www.miamifashionweek.com .

ABOUT MISSONI

Founded in 1953 by Ottavio and Rosita Missoni, Missoni is an icon of the Italian fashion industry. In 2018, Missoni entered a partnership with the Fondo Strategico Italiano to further grow and enhance the Missoni brand. For more information please visit www.missoni.com.

