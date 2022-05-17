Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Calyxt to Present at Upcoming Conferences

Published: May. 17, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

ROSEVILLE, Minn., May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/Calyxt, Inc.)(PRNewswire)

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference
Date: May 25, 2022
Time: 11:30 am ET
Webcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/dd5ae7e1-6b52-430b-b9d8-504d330d80ad

LD Micro Invitational (XII)
Date: June 8, 2022
Time: 7:30 am ET
Webcast: https://ldinv12.mysequire.com

To schedule a meeting with management, please reach out to investors@calyxt.com.

The presentations will be available for viewing and replay from the Investors section of Calyxt's website at www.calyxt.com.

About Calyxt

Calyxt (Nasdaq: CLXT) is a plant-based synthetic biology company. The Company leverages its proprietary PlantSpring™ technology platform to engineer plant metabolism to produce innovative high value plant-based chemistries for use in customers' materials and products. As plant-based solutions, the Company's synthetic biology products can be used in helping customers meet their sustainability targets and financial goals. Calyxt's diversified offerings are primarily delivered through its proprietary BioFactory™ production system. For more information, visit www.calyxt.com.

PlantSpring, BioFactory, Plant Cell Matrix™, and the Calyxt logo are trademarks of Calyxt, Inc. Any other trademarks belong to their respective owners.

Contacts

Calyxt Media Contact:


Calyxt Investor Relations Contact:

David Rosen/ John Garabo/ Michael Barron Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

media@calyxt.com


Kimberly Minarovich/ Cameron Willis 
Argot Partners

(212) 600-1902

investors@calyxt.com




Calyxt Business Development Contact:



Gerry Nuovo

Senior Vice President of Business Development

(612) 427-7881

contact@calyxt.com



View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/calyxt-to-present-at-upcoming-conferences-301548398.html

SOURCE Calyxt, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.