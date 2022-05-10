Stacie Stern Joins Underdog Sports as VP of Government Affairs & Partnerships

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stacie Stern, Chair of the Fantasy Sports and Gaming Association, has joined Underdog Sports as the Vice President of Government Affairs and Partnerships. Stacie brings over 20 years of industry experience, most recently at FanDuel, to Underdog Sports where she will be a key executive in growing Underdog's soon to be released sports betting product.

Stacie Stern, VP of Government Affairs and Partnerships at Underdog Sports (PRNewswire)

"When we talked internally about who would be the perfect person to grow our government affairs and market partnerships, the first person on our list was Stacie Stern," said Jeremy Levine, Underdog's President. "She has such a unique perspective and there is no one else we'd rather have join the team in this role."

"I couldn't be more thrilled to be joining Underdog. Underdog is the most exciting and innovative company in the space and has a great shot to be a market leader in the coming years and I can't wait to play a meaningful role in the growth," said Stacie Stern about joining the team.

Stacie's addition to the Underdog team brings world class impact across critical functions of government affairs and partnerships. As Underdog moves into licensed sports betting, making best in class hires across all key roles will be paramount to success. Stacie is an example of continuing the steps in that direction.

Outside of having a large, national footprint with a rapidly expanding user base, Underdog Sports just launched the largest season-long fantasy football contest ever, with a record breaking $10,000,000 prize pool. Underdog will be launching an innovative sportsbook in multiple markets over the coming months.

Underdog Sports is the fastest growing paid fantasy sports company ever, backed by investors Mark Cuban, Kevin Durant, Trae Young, Odell Beckham Jr., Breon Corcoran (ex-CEO Paddy Power Betfair/Flutter), Mitch Garber, Eilers & Krejcik, Mark Pincus (founder of Zynga), The Chainsmokers, Kygo, Steve Aoki, Nas, Future, Gunna and many more.

