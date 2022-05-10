Schmidt's and Megan Rapinoe Team Up to Prove how Quitting can be an Act of Courage

Quit with Schmidt's shows how quitting can be positive when guided by self-fulfillment, through a new social contest where winners land personalized quitting advice from Megan Rapinoe and Brand Founder, Jaime Schmidt

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ – Almost 12 years ago, Schmidt's founder Jaime Schmidt had the courage to say "I Quit" to her nine-to-five job to pursue a more fulfilling passion. She created a natural deodorant and said no to ingredients like aluminum salts, parabens and artificial fragrances, in favor of effective, plant and mineral based ingredients that worked.

Inspired by Jaime's story and in celebration of Schmidt's upcoming birthday in June, the brand is partnering with soccer all-star, Megan Rapinoe, to launch their Quit with Schmidt's campaign that taps into a cultural moment and starts a conversation to help change the perception of quitting in culture for the better. Schmidt's is acknowledging individuals who have shown, or are planning to show, the courage to quit what does not serve them in pursuit of what does.

"As an athlete and someone who always aspires to be my best self, you hear a lot that quitting is not an option... but oftentimes, quitting can really be a pursuit of self-fulfillment," says Rapinoe. "I've quit a lot in my career, and just generally in my life, in order to put my dreams and goals first. I'm so excited to work with Schmidt's on this campaign and help inspire the next generation of quitters to say goodbye to what doesn't serve them."

As part of the Quit with Schmidt's campaign, people are encouraged to share their own quitting story for a chance to win an exclusive coaching session via video chat - the "Schmidt's Quitters Club" - to help empower winners and guide them on their journeys. The social-based contest will name three winners to video chat live with Megan Rapinoe and Jaime Schmidt.

Over the past few years, we've seen people start to take more time for themselves and focus on what serves them. Especially in careers, we've seen people reassessing what fulfills them to define a new purpose, recently dubbed The Great Resignation. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, about 4.4 million Americans quit their jobs in February.* "At Schmidt's we celebrate Jaime's founder story and want to help others redefine quitting in a positive way – whether that be quitting an unfulfilling job to start a business idea like she did, quitting social media to focus on the present, or even quitting saying 'yes' to everything to appease others to make more time for yourself," says Laura Elliott Zander, Schmidt's Brand Manager.

Fans can comment on Megan's Instagram Post today through Friday, May 13, 2022 at 11:59 PM EDT and share things that they have or plan to quit for a chance to win the exclusive "Schmidt's Quitters Club" conversation, a $1,500 gift card for a weekend retreat to take the time and space to reconnect with what fulfills them, and a year's supply of Schmidt's natural deodorant.

Contest Entrant Details:

NO PURCH NEC. Open to 50 US & DC, 18+. Ends 5/13/22. Rules: unileversweepsrules.com/schmidtscontest

*CNBC: https://www.cnbc.com/2022/03/31/the-great-resignation-is-still-in-full-swing-heres-what-to-know.html

About Schmidt's:

Schmidt's champions those who dare to defy conventions. It takes courage & vulnerability to make unconventional choices, but the chance to live a more fulfilling life is worth it. Schmidt's created a natural deodorant that defies convention and says "no" to ingredients like aluminum salts, parabens, or artificial fragrances. Schmidt's looks to nature for hard-working alternatives, resulting in active formulas with the protection you need to stay fresh to defy convention and pursue a fulfilling life. Schmidt's award-winning natural deodorants include ingredients like coconut oil, shea butter, and essential oils, so you can go defy conventions with confidence. To learn more about Schmidt's visit www.Schmidts.com and follow (@SchmidtsNaturals) on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Unilever North America:

Unilever is one of the world's leading suppliers of Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care, and Foods & Refreshment products, with sales in over 190 countries and products used by 3.4 billion people every day. We have 148,000 employees and generated sales of €52.4 billion in 2021. Over half of our footprint is in developing and emerging markets. We have around 400 brands found in homes all over the world – including iconic brands like Dove, Knorr, Hellmann's, Magnum, Axe, Ben & Jerry's, Degree, Seventh Generation, St. Ives, Suave, TRESemmé, and Vaseline.

Our vision is to be the global leader in sustainable business and to demonstrate how our purpose-led, future-fit business model drives superior performance. We have a long tradition of being a progressive, responsible business. It goes back to the days of our founder William Lever, who launched the world's first purposeful brand, Sunlight Soap, more than 100 years ago, and it's at the heart of how we run our company today.

The Unilever Compass, our sustainable business strategy, is set out to help us deliver superior performance and drive sustainable and responsible growth, while:

improving the health of the planet;

improving people's health, confidence and wellbeing; and

contributing to a fairer and more socially inclusive world.

While there is still more to do, in the past year we're proud to have achieved sector leadership in S&P's Dow Jones Sustainability Index, 'Triple A' status in CDP's Climate, Water and Forest benchmarks and to be named as the top ranked company in the GlobeScan/SustainAbility Sustainability Leaders survey, for the eleventh consecutive year.

For more information about Unilever and our brands, please visit www.unilever.com.

