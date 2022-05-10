ECMC Group Appoints Dan Fisher as President and CEO

MINNEAPOLIS, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ECMC Group today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Dan Fisher as president and chief executive officer (CEO), effective July 3, 2022. Fisher also was elected to the Board of Directors of ECMC Group, Educational Credit Management Corporation (ECMC) and ECMC Foundation, effective July 3, 2022.

"We believe that with his proven personal and professional skills and his decades of service and dedication to our organization, Dan is the ideal leader to become ECMC Group's president and chief executive officer," said ECMC Group Chairman Jim McKeon. "His leadership in our mission-driven activities to help underserved populations, enhance college access, support student success and drive outreach in our communities and with our stakeholders is invaluable. The Board has selected a strong and experienced person in Dan to lead ECMC Group going forward as we pursue our charitable mission of helping students succeed."

Fisher joined ECMC Group in November 2000 and has been serving most recently as president of ECMC and general counsel and corporate secretary of ECMC Group. In his role as president of ECMC, Fisher has been responsible for managing and coordinating all Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) activities for ECMC. As general counsel and corporate secretary of ECMC Group, he has been the primary legal advisor to the corporation and affiliates, including its executive management team and Board of Directors, and he also provides executive oversight to the Legal department, Compliance department and several Shared Services departments. Prior to joining ECMC Group, Fisher served on active duty in the U.S. Army as a judge advocate in Georgia and the Washington, D.C., area, where his primary focus was court-martial litigation. Fisher also serves on the national board of directors for the nonprofit Credit Abuse Resistance Education (CARE), which has more than 50 state and local chapters focusing on teaching young people the skills to improve their financial literacy.

Fisher succeeds Jeremy Wheaton, who is leaving ECMC Group, as president and CEO.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Jeremy for his exemplary leadership over the past nearly five years," said McKeon. "We are grateful for all Jeremy accomplished during his time with us and we wish him the very best in the future."

"I am honored that the Board of Directors has selected me to lead ECMC Group," said Fisher. "I look forward to continuing our organization's longstanding commitment to student success, student outcomes and financial literacy, and working with our outstanding teammates to achieve our mission of helping students succeed."

"Dan has been a key leader at ECMC Group for many years and he is clearly the right person to lead our organization at this time," said McKeon. "We are fortunate to have a deep and experienced team to drive our success well into the future."

ECMC Group is a nonprofit corporation focused on helping students succeed. Headquartered in Minneapolis, ECMC Group and its family of companies are focused on creating, providing and investing in innovative educational opportunities including financial tools and services and programs to help students achieve their academic and professional goals and to address the future of work. To learn more, visit www.ecmcgroup.org.

