CP's Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer to address investor conferences in May

CALGARY, AB, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX: CP) (NYSE: CP) Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer Nadeem Velani will address the following investor conferences in May:

May 17, 2022 - RBC Capital Markets Canadian Automotive, Industrials and Transportation Conference at 2:50 p.m. ET in Toronto

May 18, 2022 - BofA Securities 29th Annual Transportation, Airlines and Industrials Conference at 8:40 a.m. ET in Boston

CP will provide access to the live audio webcast for these conferences at investor.cpr.ca. Replays will also be available following the conclusion of the event.

About Canadian Pacific

Canadian Pacific is a transcontinental railway in Canada and the United States with direct links to major ports on the west and east coasts. CP provides North American customers a competitive rail service with access to key markets in every corner of the globe. CP is growing with its customers, offering a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. Visit cpr.ca to see the rail advantages of CP. CP-IR

