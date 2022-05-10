All-new Grand Wagoneer 'Unanimous Choice' for 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & User Experience Award in First Year of Eligibility

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

All-new Grand Wagoneer ‘Unanimous Choice’ for 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & User Experience Award in First Year of Eligibility (PRNewsfoto/Stellantis) (PRNewswire)

Rooted in Jeep® brand heritage, Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer mark the rebirth of a premium American icon, while delivering a unique customer experience

Spacious interior for up to eight passengers combines premium mix of American design, rich colors, authentic materials, fine details and leading-edge technology:

Hand-wrapped surfaces, quilted Palermo leather seating and Sculpted Satin American Walnut wood featuring metal inlaid branding, and framed by dual-finished metal trim work, complement suite of amenities that elevate Grand Wagoneer to highest levels of luxury

Offers up to 75 inches of total screen display area, and nearly 45 inches of screens on the front instrument panel, with advanced, user-friendly technologies, including new five-times-faster Uconnect 5, Fire TV for Auto, windshield Head-up Display (HUD), frameless digital cluster, digital rearview mirror, rear-seat monitoring camera and exclusive 23-speaker 1375-watt McIntosh MX1375 Reference Entertainment System

Grand Wagoneer named to Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX list in first year of eligibility

The all-new 2022 Grand Wagoneer with its spacious, luxurious and technologically advanced interior continues to set the standard for sophistication as a unanimous winner of Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX for 2022.

"The sheer artistry of the Jeep® brand's lavish new interiors is breathtaking," said Wards Editor Drew Winter. "The Grand Wagoneer easily earns its way into the six-figure SUV club on the power of its interior design."

As the pinnacle of premium SUVs, Grand Wagoneer brings a cabin created with a modern American style, meticulously crafted details, elegant appointments and leading-edge technology.

"With first-rate, sophisticated materials, such as Blue Agave leather and textured metal trim, plus loads of tech features, including seven stunning high-res screens and an industry-first integration of Amazon Fire TV, the most luxurious Jeep yet is a unanimous choice for a 2022 Wards 10 Best Interiors & UX award," said Wards Editor Christie Schweinsberg.

For 2022, Wards combined the Wards 10 Best Interiors and Wards 10 Best User Experience (UX) awards into a single, all-encompassing awards program, recognizing that the user experience is now deeply embedded in the interior. For this year's awards, 22 vehicles were evaluated and included new or heavily redesigned vehicle interiors and user-experience technology. Wards analysts evaluated the nominated vehicles on a variety of aspects that shape the user's experience inside the vehicle, including:

Aesthetics and design of the interior

Material quality, fit and finish

Connectivity infotainment options

Comfort and usability of controls and features

Instrument-panel design, information delivery and ease of operation

Availability and performance of driver-assistance features

Overall value

"The original Grand Wagoneer was the first premium SUV in the market, and this double honor from Wards — for both the best interior and the best user experience — is strong validation that the all-new Grand Wagoneer delivers on its promise of being the most premium SUV, again," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president and head of Jeep brand North America. "Designed by the same teams that created the Wards award-winning interior and user experience in the all-new Grand Cherokee L, the new Grand Wagoneer interior is the most luxurious and user-friendly in its segment, offering premium features such as available Amazon Fire TV Built-in and exclusive McIntosh audio."

Wagoneer

Wagoneer returns as a premium extension of the Jeep® brand while continuing its legacy as the original premium SUV. Building on a rich heritage of premium American craftsmanship while offering a new level of comfort, legendary 4x4 capability and customer service, Wagoneer forges a new path – one that defines the new standard of sophistication, authenticity and modern mobility. Offering a unique and premium customer service experience, Wagoneer delivers warm, capable, innovative and authentic vehicles with premium design cues and technology to a new, distinctive and successful array of customers. Combining these attributes with strong SUV credentials, the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer build on the original premium SUV by defining the next generation of an American icon. Stellantis offers a portfolio of brands and is a leading global automaker and mobility provider. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

