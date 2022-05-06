Rogers-O'Brien Construction Breaks Ground on Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business

Rogers-O'Brien Construction to partner with GFF architecture firm on the renovation and expansion of SMU's Cox School of Business

DALLAS, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) is excited to officially break ground on Southern Methodist University's (SMU) Cox School of Business. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday, May 6 to celebrate the beginning of the momentous project.

Rogers-O'Brien Construction (PRNewswire)

RO will complete approximately 157,000 square feet of renovations to the existing Joseph M. Wylie Fincher building, the Trammell Crow building and the Cary M. Maguire building. Additionally, a 63,000 square foot expansion will be added to the existing buildings and underground connecting spaces.

The expansions and renovations will lead SMU into the next century of learning, with more dynamic and integrated learning spaces. Updates will include major enhancements to technology, "cluster classrooms," and event spaces. This project is part of SMU's Ignited Campaign.

RO is excited to partner with GFF, the architect of record, as well as repeat client, Southern Methodist University. The project is slated for completion in 2024.

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction: Founded in 1969, Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) has been committed to building big in Texas for over five decades. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Austin, Houston and San Antonio, construction at RO spans across diverse industries, including Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Multi-Family, Hospitality, Mission Critical, Mixed-Use, Senior Living, Worship, Retail, and Industrial. For more information, please visit r-o.com.

