SINGAPORE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multiple Public Version, from Multiple Protocol, is completely open to all users. After users use Multiple Public to connect their wallets, they can check all the position information of the corresponding account in UniswapV3. Multiple is compatible with all existing UniwapV3 position data, and displays it with a more clear and suitable data structure, and thus users can view the profit and loss performance of the positions more intuitively. Multiple provides more professional data support and more friendly UX design. It is useful for users to manage the range liquidity in more convenient and efficient way.

Check out complete article

— https://mulfinanceinfo.medium.com/multiple-public-mainnet-is-live-ad47856ea7d3

Certik Audit

Yet again it has passed the critical CertiK Tech security beta test. A comprehensive examination has been performed, utilizing Static Analysis and Manual Review techniques. https://certik.com/projects/multiple

Earnings by Uniswap users in 2022 Q1 on Multiple

Multiple Protocol #Mainnet has crossed $343k in earnings for the customers' wiz GP & LPs on https://app.multiple.fi This is not it. It will be launching the Mainnet #Beta soon to unlock more rewards and a better #UX as it grows together with users. #UniswapV3 #AMM

Visit — https://app.multiple.fi/#/vault

Multiple Protocol is defining evolution of DeFi 1.0 to DeFi 2.0 with a more connected community of investors and market makers in a secure and rewarding environment.

Web3.0 to witness the beginning of DeFi 2.0 with Multiple Protocol Beta Launch.

A simple yet robust dashboard for Active Liquidity Management & Market Making strategies on Uniswap awaits users.

Multiple Protocol is Decentralizing Money Market Funds.

Check out our latest article in Bitcoinist

https://bitcoinist.com/multiple-protocol-is-decentralizing-money-market-funds/)

GP's in Multiple Protocol are the strong pillars of Market Making on Proof of Profitability Consensus Algorithm. A unique proprietary proposition rewarding the best strategies with Liquid Funds of Liquidity Provider on Uniswap v3.

Learn more — https://mulfinanceinfo.medium.com/why-gps-play-an-important-role-in-multiple-protocol-amm-strategies-57139293564

Join as GP https://forms.gle/bpqvim9wB8MssQEt5

Customer earnings (LP & GP) earned $346k+ with TVL $4.05 Million in Multiple DeFi Protocol on Uniswap V3 in ETH, DAI, USDC and UNI pool.

The active liquidity pools on Multiple Protocol to facilitate concentrated liquidity to date are Ethereum (ETH) | USDC | DAI | UNI.

With launch of the upcoming Mainnet Beta Launch soon Multiple Protocol will add and provide market making strategies for newly launched projects on Uniswap V3.

Tech Updates:

New trade settings, created to support user switching options, and to remember the user's last option after switching:

Move into the position corresponding to the description icon to display the functional description.

New positions provide Lite and Pro versions for users to choose from, the Pro professional version is selected by default.

Lite Version provides an interface for adding liquidity parameter settings is available.

New Pair price information, data source: Uniswap (all data refreshed in real-time, refresh once in every 15s)

Adding liquidity confirmation information

Second pop-up window to confirm adding liquidity information

Price Range: The price range

Ticks Number: Number of ticks covered by the price range

Smart Contract

It has done some gas optimization, refactoring, reducing complexity, and increasing test coverage of smart contracts. While the current version continues to test internally, it is planning to iterate related product documentation for smart contracts.

About Multiple Protocol

Multiple Protocol is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) protocol based on Ethereum that allows expert traders (GP) to provide professional AMM liquidity strategies, which in turn ensures users (LP) securely benefit from the best yielding products.

More information on Social Media:

Discord:https://discord.gg/4fQXr35NKS

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FinanceMul

Medium: https://mulfinanceinfo.medium.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/multiple_official

View original content:

SOURCE multiple protocol