HUB INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS CONSULTING SERVICES WITH THE ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN ASSETS OF ILLINOIS-BASED ALTA ACTUARIES AND CONSULTANTS, LLC

CHICAGO , May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired the APEX Global Benefit Management system and related assets from Alta Actuaries and Consultants, LLC (Alta), which consist of cutting-edge technology and global research solutions. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Alta is a firm created by a group of seasoned, global professionals who have a broad range of on-the-ground experience consulting in more than 60 countries. These highly specialized consultants use their deep global benefits expertise, actuarial acumen and innovative technology to deliver premier, high-touch services to multinational companies.

By adding Alta's benefits consulting services, Hub continues to expand the depth of expertise and breadth of experience in delivering global benefits strategies, governance models, benefits management, technology, and health and well-being programs to help companies enable and support their workforce around the world.

Principals and Global Consulting Actuaries, Wil Gaitan and Miguel Santos, and Marjorie Gaitan, Principal and Global Total Rewards Consultant, will join Hub Corporate Employee Benefits.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

