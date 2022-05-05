Vim Named "Best Overall Health Informatics Solution" in 2022 MedTech Breakthrough Awards Program

Second Consecutive Win for Vim in Annual Awards Program Honoring Outstanding Health & Medical Technology Products and Companies

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vim , a leading technology company building a point of care connection platform for U.S. healthcare, has been named the 2022 winner of the "Best Overall Health Informatics Solution" award in the sixth annual MedTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by MedTech Breakthrough , an independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies, and products in the global health and medical technology market.

This is the second consecutive year that Vim has won a MedTech Breakthrough award in the "Best Overall Health Informatics Solution" category, earning the same award in 2021.

Vim uses breakthrough technology to seamlessly connect data to providers at healthcare's last mile: clinical workflow at the point of care. The company's technology makes it easy for payers, managed service organizations, and other third parties to connect directly to existing provider electronic health records (EHRs), providing the digital infrastructure for the next generation of healthcare network performance. Powered by a mix of agent-based connections, robotic process automation, and dynamic API interactions, Vim's integration engine allows for the augmentation of existing interfaces with minimal provider lift or dependencies on third parties.

"Health plans in the U.S. cannot fully realize the benefits of value-based care without technology that ensures robust workflow connections and data exchange," said James Johnson, managing director, MedTech Breakthrough. "Vim's powerful suite of solutions provides health plans with the connective performance technology to rapidly improve quality, efficiency, and experience across their provider networks. For a second straight year, we congratulate the entire Vim team for taking home our 'Best Overall Health Informatics Solution' award."

The mission of the MedTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work, and success in a range of health and medical technology categories, including Robotics, Clinical Administration, Telehealth, Patient Engagement, Electronic Health Records (EHR), mHealth, Medical Devices, Medical Data and many more. This year's program attracted nearly 4,000 nominations from around the world.

"We are thrilled that our technology has been recognized again by MedTech Breakthrough as a driver of value-based care, interoperability, and scalable provider enablement," said Oron Afek, CEO and cofounder of Vim. "Our ongoing success is a credit to Vim's entire team as well as our incredible customer partners, and we are excited about continuing our work to do our part to transform healthcare."

Vim's Order Assist application integrates personalized and context-aware recommendations directly into EHR referral workflows to help providers refer patients to high performing specialists. Quality and Diagnosis Gaps embed critical data on care gaps and suspected diagnoses into standard EHR encounter workflows, putting this key piece of value-based care data in the right place at the right time and providing automated assistance to care teams on next steps. Vim's Prior Authorization solutions facilitate one-click checks and clinical case submission directly through EHR interfaces, and Patient Health History gives care teams broader visibility into patient experience for coordination of care.

The company currently partners with multiple regional Blues plans and two of the largest national insurers in the country as well as hundreds of provider organizations nationwide. Vim recently announced a strategic investment from GuideWell Mutual Holding Corp. to support the accelerated rollout of Vim's point-of-care integration technology throughout the U.S as well as a partnership with Availity to further expand the number of health plans whose data can be connected to the point of care through Vim.

In addition to the back-to-back MedTech Breakthrough honors, Vim has received several awards and honors in the past two years, including recognition from the Business Intelligence Group as a Best Place to Work in 2022 and Forbes as one of America's Best Startup Employers in 2021. CB Insights in 2020 named Vim to its list of most innovative digital health startups.

About Vim

Founded in 2015, Vim connects data to workflow at health care's "last mile": within clinical operations at the point of patient care. Health plans, patients, and medical providers of every size – from independent practitioners to integrated delivery systems – use Vim software to connect data and care across the health system. Vim's mission is to power affordable, high quality health care through seamless connectivity. For more information, please visit getvim.com .

About MedTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MedTech Breakthrough Awards program is an independent program devoted to honoring excellence in medical and health related technology companies, products, services and people. The MedTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough health and medical companies and products in categories that include Patient Engagement, mHealth, Health & Fitness, Clinical Administration, Healthcare IoT, Medical Data, Healthcare Cybersecurity and more. For more information visit MedTechBreakthrough.com .

