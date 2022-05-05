Travelzoo Wins 2022 Think Global Award

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Travelzoo® (NASDAQ: TZOO), a global Internet media company that provides exclusive offers and experiences for members, has won the 2022 Think Global Award in the Travel category for its multimedia initiative supporting the return of tourism to Ireland. Presented in a virtual ceremony in late April, the award recognizes "Rediscovering Ireland," a travelogue-style program launched on Travelzoo's Facebook page in October 2021, and amplified across its global social media channels and live TV interviews in the U.S.

Now in its fifth year, Think Global Awards recognizes innovation and achievements across industries including technology and e-commerce, life sciences, retail, and travel. With a theme of Reimagining Culture, the 2022 Awards honoured individuals and companies in 16 categories who have successfully navigated the economic and social uncertainty brought about by the pandemic.

"We are thrilled with this recognition for 'Rediscovering Ireland', part of a multimedia collaboration with Tourism Ireland," said Gabe Saglie, Senior Editor of Travelzoo in the U.S., who produced the award-winning global content.

The Think Global Award highlighting innovation comes at a pivotal moment for Travelzoo as the company expands its reach with the creation of a Metaverse division. Travelzoo META is a paid subscription-based service that provides members with exclusive access to the latest and best Metaverse travel experiences.

Awards this year were determined by an international judging panel of 15 business leaders, including Mathilde K. Jakobsen, CEO of sustainability-focused Danish company Fresh.Land and Fiona Whelan, CMO of smart-working platform Abodoo, a Wired magazine pick of companies to watch. Think Global Awards is a sister brand to Think Global Forum, a thought-leadership community aimed at challenging convention and bringing a new creative, insightful approach to global business strategy.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo® provides its 30 million members with exclusive offers and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by our deal experts around the globe. We have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. We work in partnership with more than 5,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to irresistible deals.

Travelzoo is a registered trademark of Travelzoo. All other names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

