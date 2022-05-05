Scality ARTESCA recognized as Outperformer by GigaOm Radar report for High-Performance Object Storage

Solution overcomes massive data challenges for the new cloud-native world

SAN FRANCISCO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Scality announced today that its ARTESCA solution received top marks in the newly published GigaOm High-Performance Object Storage Radar report. In addition, the company's RING solution was also recognized in the top "outperformer" category in a companion Enterprise Object Storage Radar report for its global presence, mature products with a strong ecosystem and superior performance. Designed for applications core-to-edge, ARTESCA is intuitive software that redefines object storage for the new cloud-native era.

Users are looking for object storage solutions that have better performance characteristics and can handle both small and large files. Older object storage solutions were not designed for flash memory, nor were they optimized to deal with very small files (files starting at hundreds of bytes to kilobytes in size). Through RING and ARTESCA, Scality provides solutions for companies of all sizes that can be implemented in petabyte environments (RING) all the way to the edge (ARTESCA).

GigaOm analysts noted Scality's work with HPE and called out the attributes of ARTESCA, writing, "Scality also proposes a compelling value proposition with its new ARTESCA solution, which supports NVMe, Intel Optane, and QLC optimizations, making it capable of offering outstanding performance with reasonable storage costs. Scality collaborates closely with HPE, offering optimized, integrated, and easy to deploy appliances. The solution is crossing from a feature play to a platform play thanks to a promising roadmap that will complete its feature set."

The ARTESCA offering is optimized for flash media including NVMe and Intel Optane. Scality and Intel recently tested and validated this capability together. Testing measured small file and large file performance — the keys to fast object storage for emerging workloads. The test results demonstrate that ARTESCA delivers on the need of high-performance object storage to address the requirements of a new and rapidly growing class of applications. For more details on the ARTESCA storage engine performance test and results, read this blog by Scality CMO Paul Speciale.

Enrico Signoretti, senior analyst, GigaOM, said: "Scality has made an impressive progression in the last year. RING has a great track record for traditional object storage workloads and throughput while the new ARTESCA is well positioned to meet the needs of users asking for a platform able to support next-generation applications and deployments, including edge, IoT and high-performance workloads."

Giorgio Regni, chief technology officer and co-founder, Scality, said: "Scality creates solutions that help organizations tackle massive data challenges to deliver the digital services we all depend on. With demonstrated ability to deliver high-performance object storage, we stand ready to empower our customers to create value from their massive data volumes. Being named an outperformer by GigaOM is further validation of what we've brought to market with ARTESCA and RING."

Scality® storage propels companies to unify data management no matter where data lives — from edge to core to cloud. Our market-leading file and object storage software protects data on-premises and in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. With RING and ARTESCA, Scality's approach to managing data across the enterprise accelerates business insight for sound decision-making and maximum return on investment. To compete in a data-driven economy, IT leaders and application developers trust Scality to build sustainable, adaptable solutions. Scality is recognized as a leader by Gartner and IDC. Follow us @scality and LinkedIn. Visit www.scality.com, or subscribe to our company blog.

