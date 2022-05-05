SAFR SCAN Wins 2022 Platinum Govies Award for Access Control - Biometrics

SAFR SCAN is the Industry's First Facial Recognition Reader Specifically Built for Broad Commercial Market Adoption

SEATTLE, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNWK), is proud to announce that its recently introduced SAFR SCAN™ facial recognition reader is the recipient of the 2022 Platinum Govies Award for Access Control – Biometrics. The prestigious award was announced by Security Today April 26, 2022, honoring SAFR SCAN as being an outstanding product for government security applications.

SAFR SCAN was selected for the 2022 Platinum Govies Award for Access Control – Biometrics by an independent panel of judges from the security industry. Product entries were evaluated based on their features, innovation, user friendliness, interoperability, quality, design, market opportunity, technical advances, scalability, and impact in the security industry.

Manufactured in the USA, and fully TAA and NDAA compliant, SAFR SCAN is a touchless biometrics solution that provides much more secure, reliable and accurate operation than keycard-based systems, and is engineered for use in both indoor and outdoor applications. Designed for mainstream access control, workforce management and health safety applications, SAFR SCAN combines the latest identity management authentication technologies with advanced features and a highly competitive MSRP of $1,199.

"We are elated that SAFR SCAN is being recognized by our industry peers as the recipient of the prestigious 2022 Platinum Govies Award for Access Control – Biometrics," said Brad Donaldson, VP Computer Vision, SAFR from RealNetworks. "SAFR SCAN combines the best in performance and value, making advanced biometrics realistically attainable for a broad range of users and applications without any compromises in performance."

"The pandemic has wreaked havoc worldwide, but security manufacturers continued to work hard designing new security solutions for the government sector," said Ralph C. Jensen, editor in chief, Security Today magazine and securitytoday.com. "This is truly a testament of dedication and vision to ensure the best products are available for government use. Manufacturers should be proud of their employees for providing the best solutions in these challenging times. We appreciate the opportunity to enhance the marketplace by honoring these award winners."

Ideal for use as either a standalone or networked solution, SAFR SCAN delivers fast, frictionless throughput capable of authenticating up to 30 individuals per minute. To ensure personal privacy, all enrolled and scanned biometric data is fully encrypted and does not contain any visual imagery of individuals' faces. For added physical security, SAFR SCAN features anti-spoofing technology employing 3D structured light and RGB to best ensure the liveness of the individual being authenticated.

To learn more about SAFR SCAN, please visit SAFR.com.

About SAFR

SAFR (https://safr.com) is the world's foremost facial recognition platform for live video intelligence. It taps the power of AI to help the world get back to work. Whether it's used for occupancy counting, face mask detection, or touchless entry control, SAFR can be deployed on premises, in the cloud, embedded in a smart camera, or with a VMS. SAFR enhances security, heightens situational awareness, and delivers insights that improve operational efficiency and protect the health and safety of people everywhere.

© 2022 RealNetworks and SAFR SCAN are trademarks of RealNetworks, Inc. All other trademarks, names of actual companies and products mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

