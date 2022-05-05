PokerGO® Releases Exclusive Live Streaming Schedule for 2022 World Series of Poker

LAS VEGAS, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PokerGO®, the world's largest poker content company, today announced the live streaming schedule for the 2022 World Series of Poker. Poker fans around the world will be treated to streaming of 21 unique WSOP gold bracelet events, including the prestigious 2022 WSOP Main Event.

"PokerGO is thrilled to continue its longstanding partnership with the World Series of Poker and present the 2022 WSOP live streaming schedule," said Mori Eskandani, President of PokerGO. "We know how passionate and loyal the millions of poker fans around the world are, and how much they love the WSOP, which is why PokerGO remains committed to providing the best-in-poker coverage of the game's biggest and most celebrated tournament series."

For a limited time, poker fans can sign up for an annual PokerGO subscription using the promo code "WSOP30" to receive $30 off the annual price ($99.99) and get all access for what amounts to less than $6 per month. To subscribe, simply download PokerGO to your favorite device or go to PokerGO.com . PokerGO is available worldwide on Android phone and tablet, iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and mobile browsers.

In addition to coverage of the WSOP Main Event, the PokerGO broadcast schedule for the 2022 WSOP is as follows, and subject to change:

WSOP Gold Bracelet Events

Thursday, June 2: $100,000 High Roller Bounty NL Hold'em

Friday, June 3: $2,500 Freezeout NL Hold'em

Saturday, June 4: $25,000 Heads-Up NL Hold'em Championship

Monday, June 6: $25,000 High Roller NL Hold'em

Wednesday, June 8: $50,000 High Roller NL Hold'em

Friday, June 10: $10,000 Omaha Hi-Lo Championship

Sunday, June 12: $25,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha

Tuesday, June 14: $10,000 Limit Hold'em Championship

Wednesday, June 15: $50,000 High Roller Pot-Limit Omaha

Thursday, June 16: $10,000 Limit 2-7 Triple Draw Championship

Saturday, June 18: $2,500 Mixed Big Bet

Sunday, June 19: $10,000 No-Limit 2-7 Lowball Championship

Monday, June 20: $10,000 Seven-Card Stud Hi-Lo Championship

Tuesday, June 21: $100,000 High Roller NL Hold'em

Thursday, June 23: $10,000 H.O.R.S.E. Championship

Saturday, June 25: $250,000 Super High Roller NL Hold'em

Sunday, June 26: $5,000 Mixed NL Hold'em/Pot-Limit Omaha

Monday, June 27: $400 Colossus NL Hold'em

TBD: $50,000 Poker Players Championship

Wednesday, July 20: WSOP Tournament of Champions

*Dates, times, and specific events of this schedule are subject to change.

