Paradigm Announces Executive Leadership Changes

Paradigm Appoints Kevin Turner as Chief Growth Officer; Promotes Kathy Galia to Chief Clinical Solutions Officer

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm, the industry leader in solving catastrophic and complex health care challenges and improving lives, today announced the appointment of Kevin Turner as Chief Growth Officer and the promotion of Kathy Galia to Chief Clinical Solutions Officer. As Chief Growth Officer, Kevin Turner will oversee sales, account management, and product development functions for the Paradigm enterprise, reflecting the company's continued commitment to growth, innovation, and client service. In her promotion to Chief Clinical Solutions Officer, Kathy Galia will lead Paradigm's Clinical Solutions business unit, including the teams responsible for delivering the company's risk-based catastrophic and severe injury management solutions, as well as the case management service line, assuming the position previously held by Turner.

Kathy Galia, Chief Clinical Solutions Officer, Paradigm (PRNewswire)

"Our team is our biggest asset, enabling us to ensure the highest level of outcomes for clients and injured workers."

"At Paradigm, our team is our biggest asset, enabling us to ensure the highest level of service and outcomes for our clients and the injured workers we serve," said John Watts, CEO, Paradigm. "With Kevin and Kathy, we are fortunate to have extremely talented, respected leaders with the ability to take on expanded roles that build upon long track records of success at Paradigm and in the industry. We are so proud to elevate these excellent leaders into positions that offer new growth opportunities for them and the organization. I look forward to working closely with both Kevin and Kathy in their new roles as we continue our mission of improving lives and building excellence in the Paradigm organization." Both executives will report directly to CEO Watts.

Kevin Turner, Chief Growth Officer

In his new role as Chief Growth Officer, Turner will oversee sales, account management, and product development functions for the enterprise, reflecting Paradigm's continued commitment to growth, innovation, and client service. "Kevin's combined sales, operational, and product management experience, together with his deep workers' comp sector knowledge, makes him uniquely positioned to lead Paradigm's unified go-to-market organization and to foster greater collaboration with our clients and across the Paradigm organization," said CEO Watts. "Kevin has already been instrumental in leading recent initiatives to evolve our products and introduce new solutions, a role he will be able to play even more fully as Chief Growth Officer."

Turner has been a key member of Paradigm's executive leadership for the last 13 years and has more than 30 years of experience in the workers' compensation industry. He started his career with Paradigm as Chief Sales & Marketing Officer for Paradigm Outcomes. Following a series of acquisitions, Turner became CEO of the Catastrophic Care Management division, overseeing the entire profit & loss (P&L) for Paradigm's flagship, risk-based products. Following Paradigm's reorganization in 2021, Turner became Chief Clinical Solutions Officer, with responsibility for all of Paradigm's clinical solutions, including its case management services and enterprise product development.

Before joining Paradigm, Turner was Executive Vice President of Operations and Business Development for Xchanging. During his tenure there, he managed multiple regional and national claims operations, planned business strategy, and developed sales teams, overseeing $325 million in annual revenue. Turner is also the past-president, current board of director, and a steadfast advocate for Kids' Chance of America, a nonprofit organization that provides scholarship opportunities to children who need financial assistance due to a parent's work-related injury or death.

Kathy Galia, Chief Clinical Solutions Officer

Building upon experience gained in her previous role as Paradigm's SVP and General Manager of Clinical Solutions, Kathy Galia will now lead the Clinical Solutions business unit. In this role, Galia will be responsible for the industry's preeminent solution for workers who suffer the most challenging and expensive catastrophic injuries. She will also oversee Paradigm's case management services and personnel. Additionally, Galia will spearhead the commercialization of Paradigm's latest clinical offerings, including the HERO SevereSM and HERO EpisodicSM products, which build upon Paradigm's legacy of deep clinical expertise and accountability for outcomes.

"At Paradigm, we deliver the gold standard in clinical solutions because of the commitment, passion, and expertise of our employees. In her two and a half years with Paradigm, Kathy has embodied this commitment, passion, and expertise—and has proven her ability to nurture it in others to create more effective ways of delivering current products and leading innovation," said CEO Watts. He continued, "We are proud and excited to elevate Kathy to lead our Clinical Solutions business unit. And with a background as a registered nurse and case manager, Kathy brings executive-level nurse leadership back to the executive table at Paradigm."

Before joining Paradigm, Galia spent 10 years at The Hartford Fire Insurance Company, where she held a variety of strategic leadership and medical case management roles, including leading their Medical Solutions business. Last year, Galia was selected as a 2021 Women to Watch honoree by Business Insurance, a program created by the industry publication to recognize the outstanding work of women in the commercial insurance industry, including workers' compensation and risk management.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is an accountable specialty care management organization focused on improving the lives of people with complex and catastrophic injuries and diagnoses. The company has been a pioneer in value-based care since 1991 and has an exceptional track record of generating the very best outcomes for patients, payers, and providers. Deep clinical expertise is the foundation for every part of Paradigm's business, including its risk-based clinical solutions, case management services, high-value specialty networks, home health, and payment integrity programs.

Paradigm is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, with offices across the U.S. For more information, please visit www.paradigmcorp.com.

Media Contact

Ronda Clement

VP of Marketing

ronda.clement@paradigmcorp.com

(727) 488-9345

Kevin Turner, Chief Growth Officer, Paradigm (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Paradigm) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Paradigm