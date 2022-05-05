Oracle Fusion Cloud Provides Real-time Insights to One of Nation's Largest Energy Infrastructure Companies

With Eyes on Efficiency and Cost Control, Williams Moves Finance and Operations Processes to Oracle Cloud ERP

AUSTIN, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Williams Companies, a Fortune 500 company that handles nearly 30 percent of the natural gas in the United States, has moved finance and operations to the cloud with Oracle. Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) will play a critical role in providing Williams with real-time insights and control over costs, in addition to reducing its own energy consumption with SaaS.

To improve productivity and simplify its finance and operations processes, Williams needed to replace its legacy financial management system with a modern cloud solution that would enhance visibility and governance across its business. After careful evaluation, Williams selected Oracle Cloud ERP for its ability to automate and manage key financial data on a single, highly secure and scalable cloud platform as well as joint venture management capability to distribute costs and revenue efficiently and accurately among partners.

"We eliminated thirteen different applications that had been bolted on, improving data governance and visibility into financial metrics," said Cherie Humphries, chief procurement & digital transformation officer at Williams. "With Oracle Cloud ERP, we now have a complete and modern suite of enterprise applications that all run on a common data platform, automates time consuming processes and allows us to innovate and focus on evolving the business."

"The natural gas industry went through a boom, and then into stabilization, which impacted our cost structure pretty significantly," said Brian Letzkus, chief information officer at Williams. "The constant growth of buying and bolting on new solutions created a crowded IT organization with fluctuating costs. With Oracle Cloud ERP, our costs have gone down dramatically, we get new updates every quarter, and we've seen huge improvements to our operational margin – it's been a big game changer."

"From core finance transformation to AI-driven automation, advanced analytics, and predictive modelling, our investments in oil and gas industry focused innovations are at the heart of Oracle Cloud ERP," said Rondy Ng, senior vice president of applications development, Oracle. "We are proud to be partnering with Williams to help the company focus on building strategic alliances, unlocking new business opportunities, and building a clean energy economy."

Over 8,700 organizations across all industries and geographies rely on Oracle Cloud ERP to run their businesses. Oracle Cloud ERP offers a comprehensive set of enterprise finance and operations capabilities, including financials, accounting hub, procurement, project management, enterprise performance management, risk management, subscription management, and supply chain and manufacturing. It is a self-updating platform that constantly provides customers with the industry's most advanced technologies every 90 days, giving organizations the ability to predict, plan and act on new possibilities faster.

