Nurse.com celebrates National Nurses Week 2022 with giveaways, New Nurse Salary Report, and National Nurses' March Role

Online education company demonstrates ongoing support for nursing professionals by providing resources, raising awareness, and showing appreciation

MORRISVILLE, N.C., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nurse.com , an industry-leading online education company providing resources to nurses worldwide for over 30 years, is demonstrating its appreciation and support for nursing professionals everywhere during this year's National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2022. Nurse.com will be sponsoring giveaways for nursing professionals, publishing its 2022 Nursing Salary Report, and playing a significant role in the 2022 National Nurses March on May 12 in Washington, D.C.

Nurse.com is sponsoring several social media-based giveaways throughout the week, including Starbucks, UberEats, and Amazon gift cards, as well as a number of Nurse.com certification prep courses. In addition to these giveaways, on Friday, May 6, 2022, Nurse.com will release its 2022 Nursing Salary Report, identifying and analyzing trends related to U.S. nurses' views of their jobs and satisfaction in their roles. The report, which is based on a survey of over 2,500 nursing professionals, reveals a number of disparities and concerns in need of attention as the nursing workforce faces a growing shortage and ongoing challenges in the wake of the pandemic, and nursing professionals increasingly express their dissatisfaction and desire to leave their current roles.

The National Nurses' March aims to peacefully unite nurse voices and promote change on a national level, encouraging fair, realistic wages — including no caps, safe staffing, prevention of violence against healthcare workers, and the elimination of bias and discrimination in the industry. Nurse.com will be supporting the event with a donation and will be represented on stage at the march by ambassador Trish Richardson, MSN, BSBA, RN, NE-BC, CMSRN, Director, Post-Acute Care Solutions at Relias; and Cara Lunsford, RN, Vice President, Community at Nurse.com, who will announce new efforts from Nurse.com and Holliblu to foster a community dedicated to empowering and connecting nurses.

"We're proud to celebrate nurses across the country and recognize the sacrifices they make in order to provide remarkable care to their patients each and every day," said Felicia Sadler, MJ, BSN, RN, CPHQ, LSSBB, Nurse.com ambassador and Relias Vice President, Quality. "Nursing professionals are a crucial component of the healthcare workforce, and they should consistently feel recognized and appreciated, especially in light of the challenges they have endured in recent years."

Nurse.com is powered by Relias , the trusted education and workforce development partner to more than 11,000 healthcare organizations worldwide. Relias offers a full suite of nursing solutions that uses data from assessments to personalize education, supporting readiness to practice and improving performance. Relias' leadership team includes a number of well-known nursing experts, including Lora Sparkman, RN, BSN, MHA, who will be featured in an upcoming episode of Nurses: Caring With Courage. Debuting during National Nurses Week, presented by the International Council of Nurses and produced by the BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions, Caring With Courage is a mini-documentary series highlighting the gravity and scope of the nursing profession. The episode produced for Relias follows Lora's journey from the front lines to leadership to pioneering education around maternal health, amidst a personal tragedy.

