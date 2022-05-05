Martensen IP Law Assists Taber Innovation Group in Securing Canadian Patent

Company's Personnel (First Responder) Location and Monitoring System granted Patent No. 3107547

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Martensen IP Law (www.martensenip.com), a leading Colorado intellectual property law firm, has announced that client Taber Innovation Group has been granted a patent (No. 3107547) for its Personnel (First Responder) Location and Monitoring System by the Canadian Patent Office.

Martensen IP Law (PRNewswire)

Taber's first responder tracking system displays the creative problem-solving that makes them a leader in their space.

"Taber Innovation Group's first responder tracking system is an example of the creative problem-solving that makes the company a leader in its space," said Martensen IP Law Founder and Principal Mike Martensen. "The system enables users to reliably locate and monitor the well-being of first responders within buildings, including underground structures and environments in which traditional communication and data transfer mechanisms fail. A host of patents and pending applications in the United States, Canada and Europe will continue to expand and strengthen Taber's IP portfolio and protect its valuable assets."

The grant by the Canadian Patent Office follows the grant of U.S. Patent 11054529, validating the company's novel approach to intelligently locating first responders in austere conditions. The company also has an exclusive license of U.S. Patent 9699621 with ResponderX, Inc.

About Martensen IP Law

Based in Colorado Springs, CO, and operating at the intersection of business, law and technology, Martensen IP Law provides legal solutions to companies and investors worldwide that are facing complicated intellectual property (IP) issues. The firm possesses a unique combination of legal, business, technology and military contracting experience that enables it to assess an organization's IP and develop a strategy for protecting and capitalizing on those assets. Learn more at martensenip.com.

About Taber Innovation Group

Since 2015, Taber Innovation Group LLC (TIG), a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), has been at the industry forefront of researching and developing the next generation of firefighting and first responder accountability hardware, Over-Watch Locator™ (OWL™), stemming from its internationally patented Location-Enhanced Accountability of Personnel™ (LEAP™) technology stack.

Contact:

Martensen IP Law

719-358-2561

info@martensenip.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Martensen IP Law