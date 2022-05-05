Louisville SBDC Wins National Small Business Week 'SBDC Excellence and Innovation' Award

BURKE, Va., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Louisville Small Business Development Center (SBDC) and its Director, David Oetken of Louisville, Kentucky is the national SBDC Excellence and Innovation Award winner for 2022. The Louisville SBDC will be honored Thursday, May 5th at a virtual awards ceremony at the National Small Business Week (NSBW) Virtual Summit hosted by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA).

During NSBW, the SBA recognizes the contributions of outstanding entrepreneurs, small business owners, and organizations that support America's small businesses in all 50 states and U.S. territories. Every day, they are working to grow small businesses, create 21st century jobs, drive innovation, and increase America's global competitiveness.

The Louisville SBDC consistently exceeds all its scorecard goals. When the pandemic hit, the SBDC was the first to provide timely information and convene experts to ensure vital information and resources to Kentucky's communities as fast as possible.

When SBDC counseling transitioned to virtual meetings, the SBDC leveraged its online scheduling program. The team introduced the software to the state network, and it was quickly adopted in all centers. Moreover, the SBDC developed and launched COACH CONNECT, a webpage where clients can quickly and easily view a coach's unique skillset, contact a coach, or view the coach's calendar and schedule a meeting.

Additionally, the team created, developed, tested, and launched the Guide to Entrepreneurship group coaching program to give entrepreneurs basic information, tools, and materials to help plan their startup in a group setting. In addition, the Louisville team recorded all the material and is making it available for clients.

"This award is well-earned recognition of the splendid work and impact of the Louisville SBDC," said Charles "Tee" Rowe, President & CEO of America's SBDC. "It reflects the tremendous contributions of all of America's SBDCs, supporting small businesses and aspiring entrepreneurs, creating jobs, and making the American dream of business ownership a reality for so many. We are so proud of the Kentucky SBDC and its Director, David Oetken and all of the SBDCs and small business clients who have won district, state, region and national awards this National Small Business Week."

To learn more about the SBDC clients who won NSBW district, state, regional and national awards visit www.AmericasSBDC.org/NSBW

About America's SBDC Program: America's SBDC (Small Business Development Center) Network is a partnership uniting private enterprise, government, higher education and local nonprofit economic development organizations. It is the Small Business Administration's largest partnership program, providing management and technical assistance to help Americans start, run and grow their own businesses. Learn more at www.americassbdc.org.

