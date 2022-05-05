LifeLabs Honored in Climate Category of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards

The sixth annual awards honor the products, concepts, companies, policies, and designs that are driving change, tackling issues from climate change to inequality, and so much more.

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of Fast Company's 2022 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced this week, honoring clean technology, innovative corporate initiatives, brave new designs for cities and buildings, and other creative works that are supporting the growth of positive social innovation, tackling social inequality, climate change, and public health crises.

(PRNewswire)

Selected as an honorable mention in the Climate category, LifeLabs was recognized as a distinguished project mitigating the impacts of climate change through its innovations of sustainable, thermal regulating textiles that utilize CoolLife and WarmLife technology. CoolLife technology is the world's first thermally-transparent, Polyethylene-based fabric that cools your body temperature by nearly three degrees Fahrenheit and allows an individual's body heat to escape rapidly, creating a more continuous cooling effect unlike any other apparel on the market. WarmLife uses unique reflective technology to deliver clothing that is 30% warmer than comparable items with 30% less material for more warmth with less weight and resources.

As the first material sciences company innovating thermally efficient textiles that regulate body temperature, LifeLabs is also introducing the concept of new sustainability. Reducing water usage and manufacturing resources, LifeLabs empowers consumers to be cooler or warmer and adjust their HVAC systems to reduce energy through the use of apparel made with its groundbreaking patented technology to optimize body temperature.

Now in its sixth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards showcase 39 winners, 350 finalists, and more than 600 honorable mentions—with climate, social justice, and AI and data among the most popular categories. A panel of eminent Fast Company editors and reporters selected winners and finalists from a pool of more than 2,997 entries across transportation, education, food, politics, technology, health, social justice, and more. In addition, several new categories have been added this year including climate, nature, water, and workplace. The 2022 awards feature entries from across the globe, from Switzerland to Hong Kong to Australia.

Fast Company's Summer 2022 issue (on newsstands May 10, 2022) will showcase some of the world's most inventive entrepreneurs and companies tackling global challenges. The issues highlight, among others, probiotics for coral reefs, easy-to-assemble kit homes for refugees or disaster survivors, a 3D printed vaccine patch, an electric truck, a system to heat homes from the waste heat of a name-brand factory, and prosecutor-initiated resentencing for overly long prison sentences.

"As a collective community, we can influence climate change as we know it today and even a small adjustment in our daily lifestyle can make a substantial impact," says Yi Cui, Co-Founder of LifeLabs. "We're honored that Fast Company has recognized the work we're doing to create a more sustainable world through using textiles to reduce energy on a personal and global scale."

"We are consistently inspired by the novelty and creativity that people are applying to solve some of our society's most pressing problems, from shelter to the climate crisis. Fast Company relishes its role in amplifying important, innovative work to address big challenges," says David Lidsky, interim editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists have identified some of the most ingenious initiatives to launch since the start of 2021, which we hope will both have a meaningful impact and lead others to join in being part of the solution."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About LifeLabs: LifeLabs™ is a material sciences company based on textile patents from Stanford's advanced materials laboratory. LifeLabs™ bridges the gap between academia and scientific research and commercially-viable textiles that create a more sustainable world. LifeLabs™and the Life System™ of textiles introduce a unique suite of intellectual property and patents addressing peoples' environments, from mobility to home to work to sport. LifeLabs'™ patented textiles maximize comfort and performance while reducing energy on a personal and global scale.

Media Contact:

Amy Pandya

R&CPMK

(310) 967-3418

amy.pandya@rogersandcowanpmk.com

(PRNewsfoto/LifeLabs Design) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE LifeLabs Design