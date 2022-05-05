KEYBANK WEALTH MANAGEMENT'S JOE CALABRESE HONORED WITH LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD AT THE 2022 FAMILY WEALTH REPORT AWARDS

CLEVELAND, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Key Private Bank, the wealth management division of KeyCorp (NYSE: KEY), proudly announces today that Chief Operating Officer Joe Calabrese received the Lifetime Achievement Award as part of the 2022 Family Wealth Report Awards. This award recognizes individuals who have dedicated their careers in wealth management to putting the needs of the families they serve first.

Since the beginning of his career, Joe has practiced an unwavering commitment to serving private clients. His experience includes diverse leadership roles across investment, family office and private banking businesses within large and privately-owned financial firms. Joe has successfully led organizations through business transformation, organic/acquisition-based growth and client relationship development. He is highly regarded for sharing knowledge and thought leadership across industry forums.

"It is a privilege to have worked with and learned from so many talented professionals in our industry," said Calabrese. "I am truly humbled and grateful that the Family Wealth Report has honored me with this award."

"Joe's bold leadership and ability to build trust and earn the respect of clients, colleagues and peers is what drives his success," adds KeyBank Wealth Management President Joe Skarda. "We are fortunate to have his leadership and expertise as we continue to grow our wealth management business."

