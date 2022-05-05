Journey Capital and SilverPoint Senior Living announce their newest collaboration in Northwest Fort Worth, Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SilverPoint Senior Living along with Journey Capital proudly announce plans for the development of Edition Senior Living of Fort Worth. This new luxury Senior Living Community will bring assisted living and memory care with plans for independent living cottages in greater Northern Tarrant County. Conveniently located minutes away from Alliance Airport bordering Fort Worth and Haslet, this 100,000 square foot community will offer up to 101 assisted living and memory care units. Situated on more than 9 acres, Edition of Fort Worth will offer walking trails, a dog park, golf cart pickup and delivery services, and plans for a clubhouse dedicated to independent living residents.

This community will be the 5th collaboration between SilverPoint and Journey Capital. "Edition of Fort Worth will offer deluxe amenities and the maintenance-free lifestyle that today's active seniors demand. This is a testament to our ongoing commitment to continuing to serve seniors in Tarrant County by joining our sister property, Edition of Saginaw, which is well underway and under construction," said Anand Patel, of Journey Capital.

With the groundbreaking planned for the end of the year 2022 the Edition Senior Living of Fort Worth contributes to a growing SilverPoint family of communities. Shawn Corzine, CEO of SilverPoint, added "SilverPoint is elated to be partnering once again with Journey Capital to see the Edition become a reality. We look forward to not only serving the seniors of the Northwest Fort Worth area but also creating fulfilling job opportunities for the people of the community as well."

Along with a proven management team to oversee daily operations to cultivate a culture where the residents and staff enjoy a positive and purposeful experience, a host of deluxe amenities will be offered at Edition of Fort Worth

Private residences

Maintenance-Free Living

Resort-quality amenities

Concierge style services

Chef-prepared meals

24/7 professional care

Signature Engaged Life Programs

About Journey Capital

Journey Capital is a Dallas-based real estate investment, development, and acquisition firm specializing in senior living. Every project is a journey unto itself, with critical waypoints along the way. When complete, they become gateways for our residents to forge new connections and explore new paths along their journeys.

About SilverPoint Senior Living

SilverPoint Senior Living is a Texas senior living management company that specializes in operating independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities. Their management services include portfolio management; development and acquisition; accounting and finance; marketing and sales; and IT and digital transformation. SilverPoint is strongly committed to its five core values of family, purpose, fun, integrity, and dignity, and is known for its signature Engaged Life program in which residents enjoy a person-centered care approach designed to make their lifestyle more similar to home. It is also a certified 2021 Great Place to Work®. For more information about SilverPoint Senior Living, please visit www.silverpointsl.com or call 830-730-4472.

Media Contact:

Kelly Schwennesen

SilverPoint Senior Living

kschwennesen@silverpointsenior.com

View original content:

SOURCE SilverPoint Senior Living