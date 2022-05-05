Ivy Rehab and HSS Open 20th Physical Therapy Center of Excellence, Reaching New Milestone in Partnership

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy (Ivy Rehab), a national leader in outpatient musculoskeletal rehabilitative services and pediatric therapy, and Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), consistently ranked number one in orthopedics globally by Newsweek and nationally by U.S. News & World Report, are proud to announce the opening of the 20th Ivy Rehab HSS Physical Therapy Center of Excellence (COE) in the country.

Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy and Hospital for Special Surgery are proud to announce the opening of the 20th Ivy Rehab HSS Physical Therapy Center of Excellence in the country. (PRNewswire)

The milestone 20th facility is located in West Hartford, Connecticut, which opened on the heels of two additional COEs in the tri-state area: Long Island City in Queens and Southampton, New York.

"Our goal when we first partnered with HSS to open these Centers of Excellence was to establish differentiated physical therapy clinics that delivered the Ivy Rehab standard of clinical excellence and unmatched patient experiences, combined with HSS's legendary resources, training and clinical expertise," said Erin Kenney, VP of Operations at Ivy Rehab. "The fact that we are opening our 20th facility together with HSS in West Hartford speaks to the success of our collective efforts. We are proud to begin serving this community with our industry-leading therapy options, and we look forward to all of the additional populations we will be able to positively impact as we continue to open new clinics in the future."

The partnership between Ivy Rehab and HSS began in 2018 with the first jointly opened Center of Excellence in Englewood, New Jersey. Now, the Center of Excellence footprint spans four states, with clinics that offer dedicated service lines for both orthopedic and pediatric patient populations. Ivy Rehab and HSS will continue on the current trajectory of growth, with plans for several more facilities to open throughout 2022.

"HSS is driven by our purpose to help people get back to what they need and love to do better than any other place in the world," said JeMe Cioppa-Mosca, Senior Vice President of Rehabilitation and Performance. "Expanding and improving rehabilitative care through knowledge sharing and in collaboration with Ivy Rehab is a true testament to the strength of the Ivy Rehab HSS Center of Excellence network. As we celebrate the opening of our 20th location, this achievement underscores the importance for us to continue making safe and personalized clinical care accessible to more communities and neighborhoods nationwide."

About Ivy Rehab HSS Physical Therapy Centers of Excellence

Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS), nationally ranked No. 1 for orthopedics for the 12th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report (2021-2022), has partnered with Ivy Rehab to open Centers of Excellence (COEs) across the United States. COEs are led by highly trained physical therapists with extensive education, and each facility is equipped with cutting-edge equipment. The wide range of trusted, quality services provided at COEs is the most up-to-date, evidence-based treatments, ensuring optimal and efficient care for patients in these communities.

Contact Information:

Ivy Rehab Network

Jeremy VanDevender

jvandevender@ivyrehab.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ivy Rehab Network