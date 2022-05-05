Health & IAQ Expert Panel to Discuss the Importance of Baseline Conditions for Better Health

Health & IAQ Expert Panel to Discuss the Importance of Baseline Conditions for Better Health

The May 19th forum is open to the public and will discuss holistic strategies for successful, lasting outcomes.

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whether addressing the health of a person or building, it all begins with understanding the baseline conditions that are being presented. Both are complex systems that are affected by many external and internal factors. That's why a holistic strategy is needed to produce positive, lasting, outcomes!

IAQ Matters® Expert Panel (PRNewswire)

The health and IAQ experts Dr. Ovadia, Dr. Sahay and Alan Wozniak will share where many of us may have missed the boat medically and building health wise by focusing on treating symptoms and not causes. The expert panel will share with you why it's not too late for better health by identifying and treating the causes of ill health and unhealthy buildings.

Join Pure Air Control Services and Ovadia Heart Health for the very special expert panel:

Metabolic Health & Healthy Buildings

Strategies for Lasting Outcomes

Thursday, May 19, 2:00pm ET

Register for Free

https://info.pureaircontrols.com/Metabolic-Healthy-Buildings-Registration

It will illustrate the similarities between proactive measures for good metabolic health in humans and preventive maintenance for optimal indoor air quality in buildings.

Topics of Discussion

Understanding Baseline Conditions

Treating the Causes NOT the Symptoms

Metabolic Health, Building Health & Productivity

And More!

The Expert Panel

Dr. Philip Ovadia, MD

Cardiac Surgeon, Founder of Ovadia Heart Health

Alan Wozniak, CIEC, CIAQP

Vice President, (founder) Pure Air Control Services

Dr. Rajiv Sahay, PHD, FIAS, CIAQP

Director, Environmental Diagnostics Laboratory

Special guest Dr. Philip Ovadia is a board-certified Cardiac Surgeon and founder of Ovadia Heart Health. He graduated from the accelerated Pre-Med/Med program at the Pennsylvania State University and Jefferson Medical College. This was followed by a residency in General Surgery at the University of Medicine and Dentistry at New Jersey and a Fellowship in Cardiothoracic Surgery at Tufts - New England Medical School. His mission is to optimize the public's metabolic health and help people stay off his operating table.

This is sure to be a lively discussion. The expert panel will last approximately 45 minutes including a time allotted for questions and answers. We hope to see you there!

Contact: Troy Raszka, (727) 572-4550

