Fusion Worldwide Opens Office in Tokyo, Japan to Enhance Presence in the Region

BOSTON, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Worldwide has announced the opening of a new office in Japan as part of a rapid, ongoing international expansion to bring open market electronics sourcing, inventory management and market intelligence services to more customers across the globe. Located in the Marunouchi district of Tokyo, this site is the company's fourth location in the Asia Pacific region, with existing offices in Singapore, South Korea and China.

Fusion Worldwide is the premier global open-market distributor of electronic components and finished products. (PRNewswire)

The world's third-largest economy, Japan is home to many of the largest global consumer electronics, automotive, computing and industrial automation brands.

"In addition to servicing our long-time customers in Japan, we have witnessed a sharp increase in demand from Japanese businesses," says Ju Olivia Seohyun, Director of Sales in Korea and Japan. "Our sourcing services have become a necessary addition to companies' supply chains, particularly over the past couple of years as the market navigates ongoing and significant component and material shortages."

The addition of a Tokyo office helps extend Fusion Worldwide's footprint in Asia and demonstrates a commitment to better understanding customer needs, as well as expectations to meet those needs efficiently.

"Suppliers with world-class quality assurances and capabilities are highly-sought after in this market," says Seohyun. "Recognition of Fusion Worldwide as the global leader is not something we take for granted."

The Japan office is located in the Shin-Marunouchi Center Building at 1-6-2 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo. The office will support employees in sales, operations and purchasing roles, all vital to Fusion's expanding presence in the region.

About Fusion Worldwide

Founded in 2001, Fusion Worldwide is a powerhouse in solving shocks to the global electronic supply chain. Fusion Worldwide focuses on providing efficient and innovative solutions for its valued customers across numerous verticals including industrial automation, automotive, medical, customer electronics, and more. Fusion Worldwide recently acquired Prosemi, Singapore's largest electronics test house. With the addition of Prosemi, Fusion Worldwide is now a one-stop shop for turnkey projects utilized by the semiconductor industry, CEMs and OEMs. Headquartered in Boston, Mass., Fusion Worldwide has grown into a $3 billion global business with 14 offices throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC.

To find out more about Fusion Worldwide, visit www.fusionww.com.

