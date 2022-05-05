Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Health Update

Franco-Nevada Announces Election of Directors

Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago

TORONTO, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Franco-Nevada Corporation announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular for the 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Corporation.  Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors held at the Annual Meeting yesterday in person and by webcast are set out below.










Nominee


Votes For


% For


Votes Withheld


% Withheld

David Harquail


142,811,192


95.54%


6,665,241


4.46%

Paul Brink


148,454,011


99.32%


1,022,422


0.68%

Tom Albanese


149,164,622


99.79%


311,811


0.21%

Derek W. Evans


137,580,040


92.04%


11,895,193


7.96%

Dr. Catharine Farrow


144,777,230


96.86%


4,699,203


3.14%

Louis Gignac


135,256,373


90.49%


14,220,060


9.51%

Maureen Jensen


146,451,261


97.98%


3,025,172


2.02%

Jennifer Maki


147,907,396


98.95%


1,569,037


1.05%

Randall Oliphant


142,937,026


95.63%


6,539,407


4.37%

Elliott Pew


149,241,456


99.84%


234,977


0.16%

Corporate Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. Its business model provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to cost inflation. Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay dividends. It trades under the symbol FNV on both the Toronto and New York stock exchanges. Franco-Nevada is the gold investment that works.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/franco-nevada-announces-election-of-directors-301541286.html

SOURCE Franco-Nevada Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.