FLOSUM HOSTS VIRTUAL SECURITY SUMMIT 2022 ON MAY 12TH TO DISCUSS SALESFORCE ECOSYSTEM

FLOSUM HOSTS VIRTUAL SECURITY SUMMIT 2022 ON MAY 12TH TO DISCUSS SALESFORCE ECOSYSTEM

Sessions include presentations by Taher Elgamal at Salesforce, Brian Boardman at IBM, Rachel Beard at Salesforce, and Flosum team

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flosum , a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms built on Salesforce, today announced its annual Flosum Security Summit, to take place virtually on Thursday, May 12 from 1 pm to 4 pm ET.

www.flosum.com (PRNewsfoto/Flosum) (PRNewswire)

Flosum, a leading provider of DevSecOps built on Salesforce, will host its annual Flosum Security Summit on May 12 .

Flosum Security Summit 2022 will feature industry leaders as they present the best methods, tools and strategies to help organizations remain compliant, adhere to regulatory laws, and ensure data security.

"Remaining secure and protecting your data as an organization is a shared responsibility between partners, customers, and vendors in the Salesforce ecosystem," said Girish Jashnani, CEO of Flosum. "Our Security Summit will highlight the challenges and solutions for maximizing security inside Salesforce."

Flosum Security Summit 2022 features an impressive lineup of speakers and topics, including the following:

Building a Culture of Cybersecurity - Taher Elgamal , CTO, Security at Salesforce

Co-Create Value-Driven Customer & Employee Experiences with Trust - Brian Boardman , Practice Area Leader at IBM Federal

The State of Salesforce Security in 2022 - Rachel Beard , Distinguished Security Technical Architect at Salesforce

Zero Trust Security for Salesforce - Matt St. Onge, Director of Sales Engineering at Flosum

Best Practices for Securing your Salesforce Instance - Austin Mehall , Director of Salesforce Development at Flosum

The event will also include an introduction to Flosum Trust Center, a completely integrated security solution to monitor, alert and scan for any potential threats within a Salesforce environment.

Register here for the Flosum Security Summit 2022. The recording will be available to those who register but cannot attend live. To view the full agenda and learn more about the event, visit: https://discover.flosum.com/2022-salesforce-security-summit .

About Flosum

Flosum is a leading provider of end-to-end secure DevSecOps, data management, data protection and security automation platforms, built 100% natively to Salesforce. Our mission is to enable IT leaders to manage the cloud with confidence and empower developers to innovate using Flosum's release management, Salesforce data backup and recovery and Salesforce security solutions. Enterprises around the world leverage Flosum to accelerate digital transformation by making the software release process fast and easy and increasing developer productivity while remaining secure and compliant. For more information, visit www.flosum.com.

Salesforce and others are trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Flosum