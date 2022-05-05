EOS Hospitality Selected to Manage Havana Cabana Key West and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Hotel and Resort

Leading Hotel Management Company Grows Portfolio with Two Additional Florida Keys Properties

NEW YORK, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EOS Hospitality , a full-service hotel management company that boasts a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts ranging from budget-friendly to first-class luxury properties, announces it has been selected to manage Havana Cabana at Key West and Tranquility Bay Beachfront Hotel and Resort , in the Florida Keys. Both properties are owned by DiamondRock Hospitality Company , a real estate investment trust with 33 premium hotels and resorts containing over 9,400 rooms concentrated in key gateway cities and destination resorts throughout the United States.

"It is a privilege to partner with DiamondRock and build on our history of success in the Florida Keys market," said Mark Keiser, Chief Development Officer of EOS Hospitality. "These properties represent both the idyllic and the eclectic nature of the destination that has captured the hearts of visitors. We look forward to managing these distinctive hotels and delivering exceptional hospitality and value to guests."

Havana Cabana Key West leans into its namesake by blending the vibrant art and culture of Cuba with chic, tropical design elements throughout its 106 guest rooms. The hotel is steeped in charm and character, featuring classic cars out front, mojitos and music poolside, and custom murals throughout – making each stay a welcome escape from reality. Guests can discover authentic Cuban fare at the hotel's Floridita Food Truck, an ideal venue at which to enjoy a casual meal and drinks. Poolside experiences are complemented by the Mojitos Pool Bar, featuring a daily happy hour. The hotel boasts the largest pool in Key West, complete with cabanas, hammocks, lounge chairs, and poolside games perfect for the whole family.

Tranquility Bay Beachfront Hotel and Resort is a waterfront property featuring a blend of luxury accommodations, with 87 private beach houses and 16 guestrooms. The resort is ideal for both families as well as couples seeking an authentic Florida Keys experience, away from the crowds. Nestled in the heart of Marathon, Florida and surrounded by the Gulf of Mexico, the resort offers guests a palm-lined paradise at which to relax and reconnect. Tranquility Bay features a 2.5-acre private beach and three pools, including a lagoon-style pool as well as an adults-only pool. Guests can indulge in award-winning dining at Butterfly Café, or enjoy lunch, cocktails and smoothies at the beachside Tiki Bar. Activity offerings include a putting green by Nicklaus Design; a fitness center; and onsite watersports, including diving, snorkeling and sailing. Private, in-room spa treatments can also be booked upon request.

EOS Hospitality owns and operates Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, FL and manages Oceans Edge Resort & Marina in Key West, FL.

About EOS Hospitality

EOS Hospitality is a full-service hotel management company that boasts a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts ranging from budget-conscious to first-class luxury properties. Founded in 2017, EOS has grown at a rapid pace, more than doubling in size every year since 2019. Starting with one hotel in 2019 (Hamilton Hotel in D.C.), the company now operates a portfolio of over 40 hotels with more than 6,000 keys, making the group one of the fastest growing hotel companies in the U.S. www.eoshospitality.com

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

