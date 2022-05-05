Credova Sponsors World Record Ride

BOZEMAN, Mont., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Credova, a leading buy now, pay later payment technologies platform, has announced that they will sponsor Shane Trotter, as he attempts to break the world record of miles cycled in a week. The current record is held by Josh Quigley, with 2179 miles, week completed in 2021. Trotter, who holds fastest known race time in both the Race Across Oregon and Silver State 508, course record holder in Race Across the West, and 2021 World Time Trial Championships, AG Champion, 2nd place overall, will attempt to beat the current record with a start day of 5/27 at 12:01 am.

Dusty Wunderlich, Credova CEO, says of the attempt, "The ability to support people like Shane, working diligently to further his craft and break incredible records, this is why we have a strong focus in outdoor recreation. We look forward to being along for the ride."

"You know, one of my favorite quotes by Henry Ford is, If you think you can do something or if you think you can't do something, your right," says Trotter. "I look forward to tackling this massive record on May 27th. If the conditions are good and everything goes as planned I believe I can break the current record by over 300 miles."

Trotter's ride is sponsored by Credova, Diamondback Land Surveying, Be Better Coaching, Flow Formulas, Fizik, The VC, Kenda, Ceramic Speed, Great Basin Bicycles, Squeeze In, and Eliel.

About Credova: Credova, who recently teamed up with Cornerstone Bank, is the leading outdoor recreation point-of-sale financing platform providing buy now, pay later solutions to merchants operating both brick and mortar retail locations as well as through an integrated API eCommerce solution. Through the Credova platform and integrated API solution, consumers gain access to multiple financing solutions for their purchases, allowing them to buy now and pay over time.

About Shane Trotter: Shane is a resident of Carson City, NV and owner operator at Life Cycle Spin. Shane's cycling career and competitions can be followed on https://www.thefatcyclist.com/.

