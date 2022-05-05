CareATC Achieves GHA For Business Accreditation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) is pleased to announce that CareATC has earned GHA For Business Accreditation.

Since 2000, CareATC has been bringing patients and providers closer together. CareATC's mission is to help employers take control of rising health care costs by improving employee health. The company's advanced primary care model creates the most sustainable solution to rising healthcare costs for employers of every size by promoting health, preventing disease, and providing a shorter path to medical care.

Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA) recently launched GHA For Business, which provides an external validation of an organization's commitment to the safety, health, and well-being of its employees, customers, and visitors. It is designed for any organization focused on return-to-work strategies, sustaining a culture of resiliency, and developing a more purposeful vision, mission, and values around safety, health and well-being. GHA For Business is the first and only accreditation of its kind to help businesses achieve and maintain a more resilient corporate strategy.

"In healthcare, safety is always a priority. Achieving the GHA For Business accreditation reflects our commitment to our employees, clients and patients to create a safe and healthy environment for everyone," said Greg Bellomy, CareATC's Chief Executive Officer. "We're not just about meeting basic standards of safety; we're about exceeding them to truly create a gold standard for ourselves and the industry. We look forward to sustaining a culture of resiliency with this one-of-a-kind accreditation."

GHA For Business Guidelines assist businesses in understanding the critical issues in safety and well-being such as:

Implementing best practices in reopening the physical workplace.

Developing a more purposeful vision that prioritizes employee engagement and well-being

Developing resilient corporate policies that ensure minimum disruption and maximized profit through operational efficiency and safety.

Improving employee retention and attraction by demonstrating to current and future employees a commitment to their safety and well-being.

Promoting a corporate culture of trust, confidence, and connection between employee and employer, increasing workforce productivity.

Aligning healthcare and well-being benefits with needs of a post-pandemic workforce.

Determining practical business practices in a remote, or semi-remote environment.

Developing staff training, education, and competency prioritizing safety and well-being

Addressing employee mental, behavioral, and emotional well-being

Ms. Karen Timmons, GHA's Chief Executive Officer said, "In this post-pandemic world, an employer's biggest asset are its people. The GHA For Business seal helps organizations communicate to current and future employees, customers, and guests a demonstrable commitment to employee safety, health, and well-being. We congratulate CareATC for achieving the GHA For Business accreditation and for its commitment to the safety, health and well-being of its employees and customers."

GHA also issued Organizational Resiliency Guidelines for return-to-work strategies and to improve corporate resiliency to assist businesses in evaluating and improving their workplace policies, whether in-person, remote, or a hybrid model.

To learn more about GHA For Business, visit https://www.gha4biz.org/.

About CareATC

CareATC, Inc., offers customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers. CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers healthcare costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. CareATC manages more than 165 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 430,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. Learn more by visiting https://www.careatc.com/.

About Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA)

GHA For Business is offered by Global Healthcare Accreditation (GHA), LLC, a global accrediting body led by a team of lifetime leaders in international health and safety. GHA curates trusted resources and information, aggregate best practices, and build an adaptable and scalable framework of standards for any organization to benefit from. GHA For Business provides an external validation of an organization's commitment to the safety, health, and well-being of its employees, customers, and visitors. It is designed for any organization focused on return-to-work strategies, sustaining a culture of resiliency, and developing the more purposeful vision, mission, and values around well-being.

