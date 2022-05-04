Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Uncharted Learning Congratulates 32 INCubatoredu Teams Competing in the Texas High School Ideas Challenge

Published: May. 4, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago

Student entrepreneurs from across the state will pitch their startups at Texas A&M this Friday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncharted Learning, a national nonprofit committed to helping students develop resilience and problem-solving skills through entrepreneurship, congratulates the high school teams competing in Texas High School Ideas Challenge, hosted by the McFerrin Center for Entrepreneurship at Texas A&M. 32 of the 42 teams have developed their products and pitches through the Uncharted Learning INCubatoredu entrepreneurship curriculum, which focuses on problem-solution identification, customer and idea exploration, and authentic pitching opportunities.

"It is such an honor for teams to be selected as finalists in the Texas High School Ideas Challenge and we're so proud to see that 32 of the 42 teams chosen have completed the INCubatoredu curriculum. The creativity and critical thinking demonstrated by these teams illustrates the power of offering authentic entrepreneurship opportunities in high school," said Christy Scott, Executive Director of Uncharted Learning.

The following INCubatoredu teams are competing:

Alamo Heights High School, Alamo Heights ISD
     FYDER, LLC

Boerne Champion High School, Boerne ISD
     Bonsai Chef

Canyon High School, Comal ISD
     Stoozies

Centennial High School, Frisco ISD
     Chance Tickets
     Investa Sport
     iPath American English
     sMile
     Trainee
     WorkBee

Elgin High School, Elgin ISD
    Gspeak
     House of Hope
     Infinity

Frisco High School, Frisco ISD
     H.E.M.A.

Heritage High School, Frisco ISD
     J.S.I. Wind Turbine EV
     Stewup

Lake Belton High School, Belton ISD
    FamilyPod

Lake Travis High School, Lake Travis ISD
     512View
     Fli-Ball
     Genetic-Fit
     LogSense

Midlothian High School, Midlothian ISD
     AirLivery
     Carseat Infant Detection System
     Compactables
     Tesoro

Vista Ridge High School, Leander ISD
     AutoCans
     Capacipack
     FlashFish
     Paw Pantry
     SmartWeights
     Traverse Marketplace

Westlake High School, Eanes ISD
     M.T. Equipment Backpacking Table
     PharmAssist

The Texas High School Ideas Challenge is the only statewide entrepreneurial contest offered exclusively to high school students across Texas. The Challenge is modeled after the Raymond Ideas Challenge available to current Texas A&M students. On Friday, May 7, finalist teams will compete in front of a panel of judges for nearly $15,000 in prize money from 11am to 4pm. Awards, including a People's Choice Award, will be announced during the Reception from 5pm to 7pm. Complete details can be found here.

About Uncharted Learning
Uncharted Learning is a not-for-profit organization with a mission to kick start students for life by equipping them with real-world skills. The company helps inspire them to discover their passions, strengthen their capabilities and create their own futures. Its programs offer authentic, rigorous entrepreneurship experiences to students in 250 schools across the U.S. and Australia. Since 2013, Uncharted Learning's year-long INCubatoredu program has prepared students to succeed in a changing global economy.

View original content:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/uncharted-learning-congratulates-32-incubatoredu-teams-competing-in-the-texas-high-school-ideas-challenge-301539656.html

SOURCE Uncharted Learning

