REALTY ONE GROUP CFO/COO MIKE CLEAR NAMED A 2022 HOUSINGWIRE FINANCE LEADER

LAS VEGAS, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Mike Clear, of Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest growing franchisors in the world, has been named a 2022 HousingWire Finance Leader .

Realty ONE Group CFO and COO Mike Clear (PRNewswire)

According to HW Media's CEO, Clayton Collins, Clear and the other Finance Leaders are "...truly masters at managing liquidity, executing M&A and strategic deals and developing impenetrable balance sheets to position their businesses for enduring success."

"Good finance leaders will need a full toolkit to navigate both the tremendous opportunities and the challenges we'll experience in the housing industry in the coming years," said Mike Clear , who oversees all core business units at Realty ONE Group including Accounting/Finance, Legal, Marketing, Human Resources and Operations as well as the company's title and brokerage services. "I'm honored to make this list with other fine leaders and to continue guiding and mentoring our future leaders."

Clear joined Realty ONE Group in 2017 with more than three decades in the industry, more recently as Vice President of Operations for American Home Shield but also in multiple roles at HSA Home Warranty including President, COO, Chief Information Officer and Chief Sales & Marketing Officer. Clear has also been named an Influencer on RISMedia's Newsmaker list which features some of real estate's most impactful leaders.

HousingWire Finance Leaders are chosen based on their professional achievements, contributions to the overall housing economy, client impact and personal success.

Realty ONE Group now has more than 18,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C. and Canada and will be opening in Ecuador, Costa Rica, Italy, Singapore and Spain, in addition to the U.S. territory of Puerto Rico.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 18,000 real estate professionals in over 400+ offices across 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C., Puerto Rico, Canada, Italy, Spain, Singapore and Costa Rica. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

