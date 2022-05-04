Qualys Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenue Growth of 17% Year-Over-Year
GAAP EPS: $0.64; Non-GAAP EPS: $0.89
Raises 2022 Revenue Guidance to $484.0-$486.5 million
Announces $200 Million Increase to Share Repurchase Program
FOSTER CITY, Calif., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ: QLYS), a pioneer and leading provider of disruptive cloud-based IT, security and compliance solutions, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022. For the quarter, the Company reported revenues of $113.4 million, net income under United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP") of $25.4 million, non-GAAP net income of $35.6 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $54.3 million, GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.64, and non-GAAP net income per diluted share of $0.89.
First Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights
Revenues: Revenues for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 17% to $113.4 million compared to $96.8 million for the same quarter in 2021.
Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 19% to $89.4 million compared to $75.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. GAAP gross margin was 79% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 78% for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP gross profit for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 19% to $92.1 million compared to $77.6 million for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP gross margin was 81% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 80% for the same quarter in 2021.
Operating Income (Loss): GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2022 was $33.5 million compared to an operating loss of $2.7 million for the same quarter in 2021, which primarily reflected an increase in stock-based compensation due to the accelerated vesting of the former CEO's equity awards. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP operating income was 30% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to negative 3% for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP operating income for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 27% to $47.0 million compared to $37.1 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP operating income was 41% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 38% for the same quarter in 2021.
Net Income: GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $25.4 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $0.2 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, GAAP net income was 22% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 0% for the same quarter in 2021. Non-GAAP net income for the first quarter of 2022 was $35.6 million, or $0.89 per diluted share, compared to $29.8 million, or $0.74 per diluted share, for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, non-GAAP net income was 31% for both the first quarter of 2022 and the first quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA: Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure) for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 22% to $54.3 million compared to $44.6 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, Adjusted EBITDA was 48% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 46% for the same quarter in 2021.
Operating Cash Flow: Operating cash flow for the first quarter of 2022 increased by 37% to $79.0 million compared to $57.9 million for the same quarter in 2021. As a percentage of revenues, operating cash flow was 70% for the first quarter of 2022 compared to 60% for the same quarter in 2021.
First Quarter 2022 Business Highlights
- Leveraging Qualys' single agent approach, we unveiled our Context XDR application to natively integrate and correlate asset and risk-based context vulnerability management, patching, EDR and File Integrity Monitoring security telemetry with additional third-party data integration to provide and prioritize high-fidelity threat detection and response.
- Continuing our innovation of Qualys Cloud Platform, we further enhanced our Patch Management offering by adding advanced remediation features. Qualys Patch Management seamlessly integrates with Qualys VMDR® to remediate vulnerabilities by deploying patches or applying configuration changes on any device regardless of its location. This new advanced remediation update allows teams to use one application to detect, prioritize and fix vulnerabilities regardless of the remediation method required and enables teams to run actions before or after or even without deploying patches at all.
- Introduced our next major upgrade to our Multi-Vector EDR solution. This natively integrated solution on the Qualys Cloud Platform leverages our single agent approach to IT security and compliance solutions to further enhance our threat hunting and risk mitigation capabilities. As part of this launch, Qualys successfully participated in its first year of MITRE Engenuity Evaluations for Multi-Vector EDR, which detected the simulated adversary throughout the attack chain.
- Following a successful Qualys Security Conference (QSC) held virtually and live in Las Vegas last year, we launched in Q1 our QSC roadshow in Atlanta. This is the first stop in our ten-city tour, including upcoming events in London, Chicago, New York, San Francisco and Sydney.
Financial Performance Outlook
Second Quarter 2022 Guidance: Management expects revenues for the second quarter of 2022 to be in the range of $117.0 million to $117.8 million, representing 17% to 18% growth over the same quarter in 2021. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.47 to $0.49, which assumes an effective income tax rate of 29%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $0.78 to $0.80, which assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 24%. Second quarter 2022 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 39.9 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding for the quarter.
Full Year 2022 Guidance: Management now expects revenues for the full year of 2022 to be in the range of $484.0 million to $486.5 million, representing 18% growth over 2021, up from the previous guidance range of $482.0 million to $485.0 million. GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $1.91 to $1.95, up from the previous guidance range of $1.59 to $1.64. This assumes an effective income tax rate of 28%. Non-GAAP net income per diluted share is expected to be in the range of $3.13 to $3.17, up from the previous guidance range of $2.87 to $2.92. This assumes a non-GAAP effective income tax rate of 24%. Full year 2022 net income per diluted share estimates are based on approximately 39.7 million weighted average diluted shares outstanding.
Qualys, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Revenues
$ 113,420
$ 96,756
Cost of revenues(1)
24,002
21,680
Gross profit
89,418
75,076
Operating expenses:
Research and development (1)
23,107
17,749
Sales and marketing(1)
20,142
17,989
General and administrative(1)
12,634
42,043
Total operating expenses
55,883
77,781
Income (loss) from operations
33,535
(2,705)
Other income (expense), net:
Interest expense
-
(4)
Interest income
518
746
Other income (expense), net
(710)
(244)
Total other income (expense), net
(192)
498
Income (loss) before income taxes
33,343
(2,207)
Income tax provision (benefit)
7,933
(2,435)
Net income
$ 25,410
$ 228
Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.65
$ 0.01
Diluted
$ 0.64
$ 0.01
Weighted average shares used in computing net income per share:
Basic
38,992
39,209
Diluted
40,001
40,430
(1)Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Cost of revenues
$ 1,080
$ 875
Research and development
3,287
2,215
Sales and marketing
2,031
1,628
General and administrative
5,347
33,484
Total stock-based compensation
$ 11,745
$ 38,202
Qualys, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
March 31,
December 31,
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 166,287
$ 137,328
Short-term marketable securities
290,851
267,960
Accounts receivable, net
89,294
108,998
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
26,752
32,112
Total current assets
573,184
546,398
Long-term marketable securities
82,360
111,198
Property and equipment, net
63,377
61,854
Operating leases - right of use asset
34,569
37,016
Deferred tax assets, net
29,986
25,087
Intangible assets, net
4,839
6,545
Goodwill
7,447
7,447
Restricted cash
1,200
1,200
Other noncurrent assets
17,588
17,814
Total assets
$ 814,550
$ 814,559
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 2,477
$ 1,296
Accrued liabilities
37,083
32,504
Deferred revenues, current
266,934
257,872
Operating lease liabilities, current
12,044
12,608
Total current liabilities
318,538
304,280
Deferred revenues, noncurrent
31,117
32,753
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
33,284
35,914
Other noncurrent liabilities
4,976
4,898
Total liabilities
387,915
377,845
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
39
39
Additional paid-in capital
485,676
477,323
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(670)
1,007
Accumulated deficit
(58,410)
(41,655)
Total stockholders' equity
426,635
436,714
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 814,550
$ 814,559
Qualys, Inc.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net income
$ 25,410
$ 228
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expense
8,982
9,078
Bad debt expense
141
138
Loss on disposal of property and equipment
5
-
Stock-based compensation
11,745
38,202
Amortization of premiums (accretion of discounts) on marketable securities
762
967
Deferred income taxes
(5,095)
(5,162)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
19,563
14,819
Prepaid expenses and other assets
6,067
(6,083)
Accounts payable
599
107
Accrued liabilities
3,435
1,686
Deferred revenues
7,426
3,874
Net cash provided by operating activities
79,040
57,854
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchases of marketable securities
(81,800)
(115,610)
Sales and maturities of marketable securities
84,915
145,044
Purchases of property and equipment
(7,639)
(6,259)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(4,524)
23,175
Cash flow from financing activities:
Repurchase of common stock
(46,581)
(31,029)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
2,569
2,264
Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards
(3,631)
(17,643)
Proceeds from issuance of common stock through ESPP
2,086
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(45,557)
(46,408)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
28,959
34,621
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
138,528
75,332
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 167,487
$ 109,953
Qualys, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
Net income
$ 25,410
$ 228
Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment
7,276
7,433
Amortization of intangible assets
1,706
1,645
Income tax provision (benefit)
7,933
(2,435)
Stock-based compensation
11,745
38,202
Other income (expense), net
192
(498)
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 54,262
$ 44,575
Qualys, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
GAAP Cost of revenues
$ 24,002
$ 21,680
Less: Stock-based compensation
(1,080)
(875)
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
(1,621)
(1,620)
Non-GAAP Cost of revenues
$ 21,301
$ 19,185
GAAP Gross profit
$ 89,418
$ 75,076
Plus: Stock-based compensation
1,080
875
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets
1,621
1,620
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
$ 92,119
$ 77,571
GAAP Research and development
$ 23,107
$ 17,749
Less: Stock-based compensation
(3,287)
(2,215)
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
(85)
(25)
Non-GAAP Research and development
$ 19,735
$ 15,509
GAAP Sales and marketing
$ 20,142
$ 17,989
Less: Stock-based compensation
(2,031)
(1,628)
Non-GAAP Sales and marketing
$ 18,111
$ 16,361
GAAP General and administrative
$ 12,634
$ 42,043
Less: Stock-based compensation
(5,347)
(33,484)
Non-GAAP General and administrative
$ 7,287
$ 8,559
GAAP Operating expenses
$ 55,883
$ 77,781
Less: Stock-based compensation
(10,665)
(37,327)
Less: Amortization of intangible assets
(85)
(25)
Non-GAAP Operating expenses
$ 45,133
$ 40,429
GAAP Income (loss) from operations
$ 33,535
$ (2,705)
Plus: Stock-based compensation
11,745
38,202
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets
1,706
1,645
Non-GAAP Income from operations
$ 46,986
$ 37,142
GAAP Net income
$ 25,410
$ 228
Plus: Stock-based compensation
11,745
38,202
Plus: Amortization of intangible assets
1,706
1,645
Less: Tax adjustment
(3,297)
(10,313)
Non-GAAP Net income
$ 35,564
$ 29,762
Non-GAAP Net income per share:
Basic
$ 0.91
$ 0.76
Diluted
$ 0.89
$ 0.74
Weighted average shares used in non-GAAP net income per share:
Basic
38,992
39,209
Diluted
40,001
40,430
Qualys, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
FREE CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
GAAP Cash flows provided by operating activities
$ 79,040
$ 57,854
Less: Purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds from disposal
(7,639)
(6,259)
Non-GAAP Free cash flows
$ 71,401
$ 51,595
Qualys, Inc.
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
CALCULATED CURRENT BILLINGS
(Unaudited)
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended March 31,
2022
2021
GAAP Revenue
$113,420
$ 96,756
Plus: Current deferred revenue at March 31
266,934
218,898
Less: Current deferred revenue at December 31
(257,872)
(213,494)
Non-GAAP Calculated current billings
$122,482
$102,160
Calculated current billings growth compared to same quarter of prior year
20%
6%
