THE NATIONAL COALITION OF GIRLS' SCHOOLS IS EMBRACING A NEW NAME, NEW COLLABORATIONS, AND GLOBAL INITIATIVES WITH OPTIMISM AND ENERGY

The Coalition will host the Global Forum on Girls' Education® III in Boston in June; Finalize and pursue partnerships and merger opportunities with other organizations throughout the year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of educators, researchers, authors, and advocates for girls and young women from all over the world will gather at the ICGS Global Forum on Girls' Education® III, which will convene virtually June 21-22 and in person in Boston, Mass., June 27-29, 2022.

The International Coalition of Girls' Schools is hosting the Global Forum on Girls' Education III, convening hundreds of educators from around the world in Boston, Mass. to share insights and best practices in girls' school education. (PRNewswire)

The Global Forum on Girls' Education® III will include a combination of virtual and in-person programming, hosted at Boston Park Plaza in Boston, Mass. The forum will feature keynote addresses from Leymah Gbowee, Shabana Basij-Rasikh, and Lisa Damour.

The Global Forum will celebrate the Coalition's formal repositioning as the International Coalition of Girls' Schools.

A Liberian peace activist, trained social worker, and women's rights advocate, Gbowee is a Nobel Peace Laureate who currently serves as Executive Director of the Women, Peace and Security Program at Columbia University's Earth Institute, and she is the founder and current President of Gbowee Peace Foundation Africa. Basij-Rasikh is president of the School of Leadership of Afghanistan (SOLA), which she founded as a teenager. She is also a contributor to the Global Opinions section of The Washington Post, and she has been named one of CNN International's Leading Women, and National Geographic's Emerging Explorers. Damour is a psychologist and expert on girls' development. She directs the Center for Research on Girls at Laurel School in Shaker Heights, Ohio. She is a best-selling author, New York Times columnist, podcaster, and regular contributor to CBS News.

The forum will also be a celebration of the Coalition's formal repositioning as the International Coalition of Girls' Schools (ICGS).

Established as NCGS in 1991 by the merger of the Coalition of Girls' Boarding Schools and the Coalition of Girls' Day Schools, the Coalition has vastly expanded its reach in the last 30 years. What began in 1991 as 56 American member schools has grown to include more than 330 girls' schools around the world in 2022. One-third of member institutions are located outside the U.S., in Afghanistan, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, Colombia, Ireland, Israel, Japan, Phillippines, the Republic of Korea, Rwanda, South Africa, Spain, and the United Kingdom.

"Our organization's name no longer adequately captured who we are and what we do," says Executive Director Megan Murphy. "This exciting change allows us to be a more inclusive organization, as our name more accurately represents our programming and our membership."

The International Coalition of Girls' Schools (ICGS) will continue to be the leading advocate for girls' schools, connecting and collaborating globally with individuals, schools, and organizations dedicated to educating and empowering girls. As such, the conference centers around the ways girls' schools both shape and respond to the global conversation about girls' education and development.

The triennial Global Forum will bring together girls' school faculty, administrators, and other experts in girls' education. These thought leaders will share ideas about how best to prepare and empower girls to be ethical, globally minded changemakers who lead with courage, competence, and empathy.

Dynamic peer-led sessions, hands-on ideation sessions, and focused workshops will be geared toward girls as

Global Citizens

Entrepreneurs and Innovators

Social Activists

Political Leaders

Artists

Performers and Creators

Environmental Champions

Scientists

Inclusive Allies

Happy, Healthy Individuals

Registration for the Global Forum on Girls' Education® III is now open at www.ncgs.org.

