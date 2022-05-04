MOMENCE, Ill., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FutureCeuticals, Inc. is excited to announce that its joint health solution, FruiteX-B®, is now available for commercial use in the European Union (EU) through the company's EU distributor, vaneeghen.

Innovative Joint Health Solution FruiteX-B® Now Available in the EU (PRNewswire)

Innovative Joint Health Solution FruiteX-B® Now Available for Commercial Use in the EU

In 2019, FutureCeuticals, Inc. submitted an application to the European Commission to consider calcium fructoborate, commercially known as FruiteX-B®, for novel food status. In May 2021, the EFSA Panel on Nutrition, Novel Foods and Food Allergens (NDA) finished its evaluation of the supporting data and released its opinion that FruiteX-B is safe as a novel food in accordance with EU regulations.

"We are thrilled that FruiteX-B achieved novel food status and is now available to companies in the EU looking for safe and effective joint health ingredients," says Randy Wexler, Vice President, General Counsel, and the head of Research and Development at FutureCeuticals. "We are looking forward to expanding the FruiteX-B brand into the EU through our partnership with vaneeghen."

"vaneeghen is proud to bring this innovative brand to the EU market," states Erik Bakkers, Innovation and Marketing Director at vaneeghen. "We will officially launch FruiteX-B at VitaFoods Europe in May 2022 (Booth #I170) and are excited to connect with potential partners looking to create their next successful joint health product."

FruiteX-B is a patented, vegan, mineral complex called calcium fructoborate that is identical to the same compound found in nature in certain fruits, vegetables, nuts, and legumes.

FruiteX-B has a long history of safety and clinical efficacy in supporting improved joint comfort and mobility with over two decades of research and commercial market success in the United States.

Visit fruitex-b.com to learn more.

About FutureCeuticals:

FutureCeuticals, Inc. is a family-owned industry leader in the research, development and manufacture of fruit, vegetable, and grain-based products for the functional food and dietary supplement markets. We bring nature and science together through innovation that nourishes people's lives.

About vaneeghen:

vaneeghen is a family-owned company with more than 350 years of experience in the production and distribution of food-related items. Over the years, we have evolved into a leading international distributor of innovative products, vitamins, plant extracts, minerals, and other nutrients.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE FutureCeuticals, Inc.