HUB INTERNATIONAL STRENGTHENS EMPLOYEE BENEFITS SOLUTIONS WITH ACQUISITION OF WILLIFORD INSURANCE GROUP IN NORTH CAROLINA

CHICAGO, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (Hub), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced today that it has acquired Williford Insurance Group (Williford Insurance Group). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina, Williford Insurance Group is an independent agency specializing in employee benefits consultation and helping their clients navigate the complicated benefits landscape. Kevin Williford, Founder and CEO of Williford Insurance Group, and the Williford Insurance Group team will join Hub Carolinas. Williford will join as the Greater Greensboro Market Leader.

"We are thrilled that Kevin and his team of experienced employee benefits specialists have joined us in the region," said Tommy Suggs, HUB President and CEO for the Carolinas region. "They bring incredible energy and added depth to our employee benefits group."

"Joining HUB is another significant step in deepening our firm's capabilities and providing access to additional resources, tools and services," said Williford. "Our clients will benefit from all the experience of HUB while keeping their trusted team of advisors."

Williford Insurance Group was represented by Reagan Consulting for the transaction.

About Hub's M&A Activities

Hub International Limited is committed to growing organically and through acquisitions to expand its geographic footprint and strengthen industry and product expertise. For more information on the Hub M&A experience, visit WeAreHub.com.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

M&A: Clark Wormer

Phone: 312-279-4848

Clark.wormer@hubinternational.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited