GreenPower to Attend the 2022 Advanced Clean Transportation Expo and Showcase All-Electric BEAST School Bus, EV Star ADA and EV Star Cargo

LOS ANGELES, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero-emission electric-powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced its participation and vehicle showcase in booth #911 at the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo taking place May 9 - May 12, 2022 in Long Beach, Calif. at the Long Beach Convention Center.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

ACT Expo serves as the official meeting place for transportation executives looking to gain hands-on access to the fuels, technologies and vehicles driving the future of transportation. Each year, the show features dozens of product debuts and major announcements from the leading OEMs and suppliers, and access to the most comprehensive assembly of advanced commercial vehicles and technologies.

GreenPower, located at booth #911, will showcase its zero-emission, electric powered vehicles including the BEAST, all electric school bus and EV Star product line.

"ACT Expo brings together industry leaders and fleet operators from around the world who share the same goal, combating climate change. We are delighted to attend this year's expo alongside our peers and colleagues and showcase our innovative zero-emission offerings for commercial fleets," said Brendan Riley, president of GreenPower. "We look forward to sharing our mission to advance the adoption of electric vehicles for a clean transportation future."

GreenPower will host a Ride and Drive at the conference on Tuesday, May 10 from 12 p.m – 3 p.m. PDT and on Wednesday, May 11 from 11 a.m – 2 p.m. PDT. The BEAST and EV Star will be at the ride and drive for participants to experience in person.

Media Contact:

Allie Potter, Skyya PR

allie@skyya.com

218-766-8856

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com .

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company