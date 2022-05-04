CYDSA ANNOUNCES FINAL RESULTS AND SETTLEMENT DATE FOR ITS MODIFIED DUTCH AUCTION TENDER OFFER FOR ITS OUTSTANDING 6.250% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2027

SAN PEDRO GARZA GARCIA, Mexico, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cydsa, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Cydsa") (BMV: CYDSASA) today announced the expiration of and the final results for its previously announced "modified Dutch Auction" tender offer to purchase for cash (the "Tender Offer") its outstanding 6.250% Senior Notes due 2027 (the "Notes"). The terms and conditions of the Tender Offer were made pursuant to the terms of an Offer to Purchase dated April 6, 2022 (as amended, the "Offer to Purchase").

Cydsa has been advised that as of 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on May 3, 2022 (the "Expiration Time"), U.S.$64,619,000 aggregate principal amount of the Notes had been validly tendered and not validly withdrawn. As the aggregate principal amount of the Notes validly tendered would result in an aggregate purchase price that exceeds the Maximum Amount (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) of U.S.$47,680,380, as previously increased, Cydsa intends to consummate the purchase of U.S.$48,162,000 aggregate principal amount of Notes on May 5, 2022 (the "Settlement Date") at the "Clearing Price" of U.S.$990 per U.S.$1,000 principal amount of Notes, in accordance with the terms of the "modified Dutch Auction" procedure described in the Offer to Purchase. Cydsa expects to accept all Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined in the Offer to Purchase) with a bid price equal to or less than the Clearing Price and that no accepted tenders will be subject to proration. Any Notes tendered (i) with a bid price greater than U.S.$990 per $1,000 principal amount of Notes or (ii) after the Early Tender Time will not be accepted in the Tender Offer. Holders whose Notes have been accepted for purchase in the Tender Offer will also receive accrued and unpaid interest from the last interest payment date up to, but not including, the Settlement Date.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. acted as the dealer managers for the Tender Offer and can be contacted with questions regarding the Tender Offer at the following telephone numbers: Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC: +1 (800) 828-3182 (toll-free) and +1 (212) 357-1452 (collect); and Scotia Capital (USA) Inc.: +1 (212) 225-5501 (collect).

Cydsa's obligation to accept for purchase, and to pay for, any Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offer is conditioned upon the satisfaction or, when applicable, waiver of certain customary conditions, which are more fully described in the Offer to Purchase, including, among others, a financing condition as described in the Offer to Purchase. Cydsa expects that all such conditions, including the financing condition, will be satisfied as of the Settlement Date.

Neither the Offer to Purchase nor any related documents have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, nor have any such documents been filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country. No authority has passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary.

The Tender Offer was made solely on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase. Under no circumstances shall this press release constitute an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell the Notes or any other securities of Cydsa or any of its affiliates.

About Cydsa

Cydsa is a Mexico-based holding company, headquartered in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, operating through subsidiaries located in nine cities throughout Mexico, engaged in the industrial sector. Since the incorporation of the company in 1945, Cydsa has grown into a diversified company and Cydsa's current products and services range from edible salt to specialty chemicals for diverse industries to clean energy alternatives and hydrocarbon storage. Cydsa sells over 100 different products in more than 15 countries, including Mexico, the United States, Canada, Central America, South America and Europe. As part of Cydsa's strategy, it offers the first system in Mexico and Latin America dedicated to processing and underground storage of hydrocarbons in salt caverns, offering clean, efficient and safe storage of hydrocarbons, while helping reduce the hydrocarbon storage deficit in Mexico. Cydsa currently operates through its chemical manufacturing and specialties business group and its energy processing and logistics business group.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Cydsa's perspectives and expectations, are forward-looking statements. All statements that express belief, expectation, estimates or intentions, as well as those that are not statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Such statements use forward-looking words such as "proposed," "anticipate," "project," "potential," "could," "should," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "may," "believe," "will," "plan," "seek," "outlook" and other similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although some forward-looking statements are expressed differently. Cydsa cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Although the expectations in the forward-looking statements are based on Cydsa's current beliefs and expectations, caution should be taken not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements because such statements speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by federal and state securities laws, Cydsa undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or any other reason.

Contact: Oscar Abundio Casas Kirchner

Corporate Finance Director

ir@cydsa.com

+52 (81) 8152-4500

