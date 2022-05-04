Crypto.com to Create First-of-Its-Kind NFT Collection Generated by the Speed and Sound of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix

Fans Can Enter to Win One of 57 Dynamically Generated NFTs Created by the Kinetic Energy Released from Every Race Lap

Kinetica: The Crypto.com NFT Gallery at Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix to Showcase Innovative Exhibition and Highly Curated NFT Collection from Local Artists

MIAMI, May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency platform, will create a collection of NFTs generated in real-time by the speed, sound and data of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix. In a world first, the NFTs will be one-of-a-kind visual expressions capturing the kinetic energy released by each of the 57 race laps.

Formula 1 race data will be blended with sensors placed along the track to create unique generative art, which will then be minted as NFTs at Kinetica: The Crypto.com NFT Gallery on Race Day at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Formula 1 fans either at the race or following the action from afar can enter for a chance to win one of the 57 unique NFTs by creating a Crypto.com NFT account and registering at crypto.com/miami. In addition to having a chance to win one of the limited-edition race NFTs, every successful submission will receive a commemorative NFT, with a unique NFT for onsite submissions and a unique NFT for offsite submissions. Submissions close Monday May 8th, at 11:59pm EDT. Commemorative NFTs and the limited edition NFTs minted during the race will be awarded within a week following the race.

"Providing unique and innovative ways to engage with Web3 technology is core to what we do at Crypto.com," said Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Crypto.com. "Our activation at the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix is truly groundbreaking in bringing the technology, engineering, and experience of the race to life by creating unique NFTs from data and energy sources in real-time. We are so excited to give fans and NFT enthusiasts the opportunity to win a most unique piece of art, sport, and technology history."

To further commemorate the race in Miami, eight local artists were assigned a section of the track as inspiration for an original piece of art. Individually, the pieces are expressions of the artists' styles; together, the art creates the track outline, becoming the thread that ties it all together. The artwork will be displayed at Kinetica: The Crypto.com NFT Gallery through the entire race weekend from May 6 through May 8, which fans attending the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix can also visit.

"Kinetica: The Crypto.com NFT Gallery is truly remarkable – both visually and technologically – in bringing the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix to life," said Steven Kalifowitz, Chief Marketing Officer of Crypto.com. "Through the Gallery and experience, we are providing fans an entirely new way of experiencing live events, sports, and NFTs."

This activation follows Crypto.com being announced as the official title partner of the Formula 1 Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, which will see Crypto.com serve as the title sponsor for the newest Formula 1 event over a nine-year partnership.

