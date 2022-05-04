ConvergeOne Awarded 2022 Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health, Reaffirming its Commitment to Connect People with Purpose

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ConvergeOne, the preeminent services-led provider of cloud, collaboration, and digital modernization solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the 2022 Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health by Mental Health America (MHA). The Bell Seal is a first-of-its-kind workplace mental health certification that recognizes employers who strive to create mentally healthy workplaces for their employees.

The Bell Seal recognizes employer advances in workplace mental health by awarding Bronze, Silver, Gold, and Platinum recognition levels. ConvergeOne underwent a rigorous evaluation of its policies and practices in four areas: workplace culture, benefits, compliance, and wellness programs. ConvergeOne's status as a Gold Bell Seal-certified organization demonstrates its ongoing commitment to employee mental health and wellbeing.

"ConvergeOne is honored to receive the Gold Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health from Mental Health America, as it is a testament to our positive work culture and our focus on the wellbeing of our team members," said John A. McKenna Jr., Chairman and CEO, ConvergeOne. "At ConvergeOne, we strive to connect people with purpose, and that begins within our own organization. We encourage our team members to build connections with each other, our customers, their community, and their work so they can live their purpose and develop their full potential."

Founded in 1909, MHA is the nation's leading community-based nonprofit dedicated to addressing the overall mental health of all. MHA has spent decades researching mental health in the workplace, and in 2019, MHA introduced the Bell Seal for Workplace Mental Health to recognize companies and organizations that understand the value of addressing mental health at work and implement policies and practices that support employee wellbeing.

