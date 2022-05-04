Ball Corporation Announces Collaboration with Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres Tour

Sustainability initiatives in place for the tour will include infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cups for fans to refill and recycle in an effort to minimize waste

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dancing at concerts and making a positive impact on the environment? Ball Corporation, a leading global provider of sustainable aluminum cans, cups and bottles, announced today that it will be a key partner in helping Coldplay advance its commitment to making the Music Of The Spheres World Tour as environmentally beneficial as possible. Ball will provide its infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cup™ to Coldplay's venues across the United States and select venues internationally – helping to reduce waste and strengthen refill and recycling.

Major on-site gatherings like concerts often require the convenience of disposable cups. When this is the case, the Ball Aluminum Cup is the most sustainable option because it can be easily recycled. For Coldplay's tour, fans will enjoy their favorite beverages from aluminum cups which are expected to help replace millions of single-use plastic cups.

"Ball is committed to helping artists, venues, and fans minimize the significant impact entertainment has on the environment by strengthening in-venue recycling and providing innovative and infinitely recyclable aluminum cans, cups and bottles – a sustainable alternative to the millions of plastic cups that are disposed of every year," said Dan Fisher, President and CEO of Ball Corporation. "We're excited to continue these efforts in partnership with Coldplay and support their mission to inspire a culture of eco-friendly music tours while bringing fans an environmentally friendly way to enjoy their favorite beverages and enjoying a great concert."

Kicking off Friday May 6th in Dallas, Texas, Coldplay's tour is accompanied by a comprehensive set of sustainability initiatives, with fans invited to dance on kinetic floors that generate energy to power the show and pedal electricity-generating bikes that help to cut overall mainstream electricity usage. They will also now be able to play a role in cutting waste through refillable and infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cups.

"Partnering with Ball has been an essential component of our efforts to minimize waste and maximize recycling wherever we perform," says Coldplay. "We're really happy to offer fans a truly sustainable option for their beverages in the shape of infinitely recyclable Ball Aluminum Cups."

In 2019, Coldplay committed to making their future tours as environmentally beneficial as possible, and their tour announcement included a range of environmental commitments, including one tree planted for every ticket sold and, in most locations, a show powered by 100% renewable energy. The band's sustainability initiatives for the tour include:

Reduce: Minimize consumption, recycle extensively, and cut tour carbon emissions by 50%

Reinvent: Support new green technologies and develop new sustainable, super-low carbon touring methods

Restore: Fund a portfolio of nature- and technology-based sustainability projects

Ball Aluminum Cups are comprised of 90% recycled content - the highest recycled content rate of any beverage packaging in its category. Through extensive recycling efforts in place at each show, aluminum can be back on store shelves as new cups, cans or bottles in just 60 days. As aluminum is the most sustainable beverage packaging material, like aluminum cans, aluminum cups can be easily recycled. In fact, 75% of the aluminum ever produced is still in use today, and recycling one ton of aluminum, which we expect to see throughout the tour, has three times the greenhouse gas reduction benefit compared to recycling other packaging materials.

An aluminum cup inspired by Coldplay's Music Of The Sphere's tour will be available at venues throughout the tour. The cups are lightweight, sturdy, cool to the touch and provide an elevated, economically valuable drinking experience. For fans who want to enjoy the cups at home, they are available on Amazon and at more than 30,000 retailers in all 50 states.

